Khamzat Chimaev shares his thoughts on newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland: “He works hard, deserves it”

By Harry Kettle - September 25, 2023

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has praised Sean Strickland following his recent middleweight title triumph at UFC 293.

Sean Strickland, UFC, Bonus, UFC 293

Earlier this month, Sean Strickland shocked the world. He defeated Israel Adesanya to become the new UFC middleweight champion, and he did so pretty convincingly. Now, with the future uncertain, many see the 185-pound division as one of the most unpredictable in all of mixed martial arts.

Of course, Strickland is going to have more than a few people chasing him for that crown in the months ahead – including Khamzat Chimaev.

RELATED: KHAMZAT CHIMAEV PRAISED BY SEAN STRICKLAND AFTER “GOOD F*CKING WARS” IN SPARRING

Ahead of his clash with Paulo Costa at UFC 294, ‘Borz’ was asked about Strickland’s championship victory.

Chimaev praises Strickland

“Smash that guy [Costa], then it doesn’t matter if it will by Izzy [Adesanya] or Strickland or somebody else,” he said. “We coming for them. Strickland! Coming for him.”

“He works hard, deserves it,” Chimaev said. “The guy is always in the gym. Now he got the belt. He has a good coach, good team. I’ve been there training with that guy. They deserve that belt. He has been active, fights with everybody.”

“I don’t know why the guys [at UFC] are waiting,” he said, shaking his head. “Give that chance to me! They are hiding that belt from me. Anyway, like I said: when I smash everybody, they has to give that belt to me.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Past footage of Chimaev and Strickland certainly seems to indicate that they have a lot of respect for one another. If they square off in the Octagon, it’d be interesting to see how their two styles mesh together.

Would you be interested in seeing Sean Strickland defend his UFC title against Khamzat Chimaev? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya pleads guilty to drunk driving charge in New Zealand

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2023
Loopy Godinez
UFC

Loopy Godinez was "shocked" Elise Reed didn't tap from her armbar, hopes for ranked opponent next to "prove I belong"

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2023

Loopy Godinez had a ton of confidence heading into her Noche UFC fight against Elise Reed.

Johnny Eblen Bellator 299
Johnny Eblen

Johnny Eblen squashes beef with UFC champion Leon Edwards, still wants to fight him

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen had a heated moment with UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, but the beef has quickly subsided.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Marina Rodriguez
Rashad Evans

Rashad Evans reflects on consoling Michelle Waterson-Gomez following heartbreaking UFC Vegas 79 loss

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Rashad Evans has detailed the emotional moment he had with Michelle Waterson-Gomez during the UFC Vegas 79 card.

Mateusz Gamrot
Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot details decision to call out Charles Oliveira post-UFC Vegas 79 win

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Mateusz Gamrot is shooting for the stars following an anticlimactic TKO victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Vicente Luque

Ian Machado Garry booked to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 296 in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023
Jared-Cannonier, UFC Copenhagen
UFC

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier set to return on December 2 against Roman Dolidze

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

When Jared Cannonier said he only wanted fights that would get him closer to another UFC title shot, Roman Dolidze isn’t the first opponent that came to mind.

Dan Ige, UFC Vegas 56
UFC

Dan Ige issues statement following loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79: “Small mistakes”

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Dan Ige has spoken out following his loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79.

Tim Means, UFC Vegas 79, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 79 Bonus Report: Tim Means one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

Mateusz Gamrot, Rafael Fiziev, UFC Vegas 79, UFC
Rafael Fiziev

Pros react after Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event was headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest featuring Rafael Fiziev taking on Mateusz Gamrot.