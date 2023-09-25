Sean O’Malley has an opponent in mind if Marlon Vera rematch fails to come to fruition: “I don’t know why everyone thinks I’m scared”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has another opponent in mind in case he doesn’t end up fighting Marlon Vera next.

Last month, Sean O’Malley captured the UFC bantamweight championship by finishing Aljamain Sterling in a truly incredible moment. Many have since wondered what his next move will be, with ‘Suga’ himself throwing out more than a few ideas in weeks gone by. Alas, while there may be plenty of contenders in the mix, it certainly feels like the man who Sean is mentioning the most is Marlon Vera.

Still, that doesn’t guarantee we’re going to see the rematch of their contest from a few years ago, which ended in a TKO win for ‘Chito’.

For O’Malley, he’s ready to take whoever the UFC offers to him – and silence a few critics along the way.