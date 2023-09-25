Sean O’Malley has an opponent in mind if Marlon Vera rematch fails to come to fruition: “I don’t know why everyone thinks I’m scared”

By Harry Kettle - September 25, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has another opponent in mind in case he doesn’t end up fighting Marlon Vera next.

Sean O'Malley reacts to UFC 292 win

Last month, Sean O’Malley captured the UFC bantamweight championship by finishing Aljamain Sterling in a truly incredible moment. Many have since wondered what his next move will be, with ‘Suga’ himself throwing out more than a few ideas in weeks gone by. Alas, while there may be plenty of contenders in the mix, it certainly feels like the man who Sean is mentioning the most is Marlon Vera.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY CLAIMS HE LOST MARLON VERA FIGHT “ON PURPOSE” TO HAVE THE REMATCH BE “MY BIGGEST FIGHT”

Still, that doesn’t guarantee we’re going to see the rematch of their contest from a few years ago, which ended in a TKO win for ‘Chito’.

For O’Malley, he’s ready to take whoever the UFC offers to him – and silence a few critics along the way.

O’Malley sets the record straight

“I remember the first time we fought: ‘Are you gonna get a rematch?’, and it’s supposed to happen,” O’Malley said. “But, we’ll see…I’ll fight whoever they want me to fight, I don’t know why everyone thinks I’m scared of Merab, I think Aljo is better than Merab and I know I’m able to knock out Aljo. It is who it is, it’s been like that, people act like I call my shots on all my fights, but I’m going to take who they give me…

“I think as a business, [me vs. Vera] makes sense. He’s coming off a win over Pedro [Munhoz]…but we’ll see.”

Quotes via MMA News

Who would you prefer to see get the shot against Sean O’Malley: Marlon Vera or Merab Dvalishvili? Will O’Malley be champion by the end of 2024? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Marlon Vera Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, UFC, Bonus, UFC 293

Khamzat Chimaev shares his thoughts on newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland: “He works hard, deserves it”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2023
Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya pleads guilty to drunk driving charge in New Zealand

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya pled guilty to a drunk driving charge on Monday in New Zealand.

Loopy Godinez
UFC

Loopy Godinez was "shocked" Elise Reed didn't tap from her armbar, hopes for ranked opponent next to "prove I belong"

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2023

Loopy Godinez had a ton of confidence heading into her Noche UFC fight against Elise Reed.

Johnny Eblen Bellator 299
Johnny Eblen

Johnny Eblen squashes beef with UFC champion Leon Edwards, still wants to fight him

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen had a heated moment with UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, but the beef has quickly subsided.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Marina Rodriguez
Rashad Evans

Rashad Evans reflects on consoling Michelle Waterson-Gomez following heartbreaking UFC Vegas 79 loss

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Rashad Evans has detailed the emotional moment he had with Michelle Waterson-Gomez during the UFC Vegas 79 card.

Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot details decision to call out Charles Oliveira post-UFC Vegas 79 win

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023
Ian Machado Garry vs. Vicente Luque
UFC

Ian Machado Garry booked to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 296 in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Another welterweight barn burner has been booked for UFC 296, and this time it’s Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry.

Jared-Cannonier, UFC Copenhagen
UFC

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier set to return on December 2 against Roman Dolidze

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

When Jared Cannonier said he only wanted fights that would get him closer to another UFC title shot, Roman Dolidze isn’t the first opponent that came to mind.

Dan Ige, UFC Vegas 56
UFC

Dan Ige issues statement following loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79: “Small mistakes”

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Dan Ige has spoken out following his loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79.

Tim Means, UFC Vegas 79, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 79 Bonus Report: Tim Means one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.