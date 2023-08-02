Luke Rockhold open to grappling Georges St-Pierre but doubts the Canadian would accept it: “I’m too big and too good for him”
It was recently announced that St-Pierre would return to competition as he is set to grapple at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational on Dec. 14. Although no opponent has been announced, several people have expressed interest in it, including Demian Maia. Most recently it was a fellow former UFC champion in Luke Rockhold who threw his name in the hat to be GSP’s grappling opponent.
With that said, Rockhold doesn’t think Georges St-Pierre would actually accept the match, but if he does, the American plans to go right at the Canadian.
“Georges St-Pierre wants to go, I would go with Georges in a heartbeat. But, if he’s smart, probably not,” Luke Rockhold said to MMAJunkie. “I’m too big and too good for him… I’ll go straight for your neck. Straight at you. I don’t hold back or any way of fighting. I’m going to come for you.”
Rockhold wants St-Pierre grappling match at 190lbs
One problem that could hinder a potential grappling matchup is the weight. Although Luke Rockhold and Georges St-Pierre are both former UFC middleweight champions, Rockhold knows he is much bigger and would want them to compete at 190 pounds.
“I’m not going down below 185 pounds,” Rockhold said. “Grappling, I wouldn’t go below 190. If Georges wants to go I will meet him 190 pounds any day of the week. I’d love to do it.”
As of right now, Georges St-Pierre hasn’t responded to Luke Rockhold’s challenge, but on paper, it is a big-name opponent for the Canadian to grapple with. Yet, whether or not St-Pierre has any interest in it remains to be seen.
Luke Rockhold last competed back in April when he suffered a TKO loss to Mike Perry in bare-knuckle. He ended his UFC career having lost three straight fights and exited the promotion after losing a decision to Paulo Costa. In his career, Rockhold holds notable wins over Chris Weidman, Lyoto Machida, and Michael Bisping among others.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Georges St. Pierre Luke Rockhold UFC