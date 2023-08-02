Luke Rockhold open to grappling Georges St-Pierre but doubts the Canadian would accept it: “I’m too big and too good for him”

By Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023
Luke Rockhold would like to be in the running to grapple Georges S-Pierre in December.

Luke Rockhold, Georges St-Pierre

It was recently announced that St-Pierre would return to competition as he is set to grapple at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational on Dec. 14. Although no opponent has been announced, several people have expressed interest in it, including Demian Maia. Most recently it was a fellow former UFC champion in Luke Rockhold who threw his name in the hat to be GSP’s grappling opponent.

With that said, Rockhold doesn’t think Georges St-Pierre would actually accept the match, but if he does, the American plans to go right at the Canadian.

“Georges St-Pierre wants to go, I would go with Georges in a heartbeat. But, if he’s smart, probably not,” Luke Rockhold said to MMAJunkie. “I’m too big and too good for him… I’ll go straight for your neck. Straight at you. I don’t hold back or any way of fighting. I’m going to come for you.”

Rockhold wants St-Pierre grappling match at 190lbs

One problem that could hinder a potential grappling matchup is the weight. Although Luke Rockhold and Georges St-Pierre are both former UFC middleweight champions, Rockhold knows he is much bigger and would want them to compete at 190 pounds.

RELATED: Michael Bisping reveals he turned down an offer to fight Jake Paul.

“I’m not going down below 185 pounds,” Rockhold said. “Grappling, I wouldn’t go below 190. If Georges wants to go I will meet him 190 pounds any day of the week. I’d love to do it.”

As of right now, Georges St-Pierre hasn’t responded to Luke Rockhold’s challenge, but on paper, it is a big-name opponent for the Canadian to grapple with. Yet, whether or not St-Pierre has any interest in it remains to be seen.

Luke Rockhold last competed back in April when he suffered a TKO loss to Mike Perry in bare-knuckle. He ended his UFC career having lost three straight fights and exited the promotion after losing a decision to Paulo Costa. In his career, Rockhold holds notable wins over Chris Weidman, Lyoto Machida, and Michael Bisping among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Georges St. Pierre Luke Rockhold UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje changes tune as he's now interested in fighting Conor McGregor: "Sign the contract"

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023
Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Nate Diaz believes UFC never intended to make Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: "They had nothing to entertain anybody"

Josh Evanoff - August 1, 2023

Former UFC contender Nate Diaz doesn’t forsee Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz
Justin Gaethje

Nate Diaz approves Conor McGregor's callout of 'Nerd' Justin Gaethje: "Act like he's too cool"

Josh Evanoff - August 1, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz believes Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje is the fight to make.

Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz claims Justin Gaethje isn't worthy of being the BMF champion: "Don't fit the description"

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

Nate Diaz doesn’t think Justin Gaethje is worthy of being the BMF champion.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor rips Dustin Poirier's resume as he claims 'The Diamond' isn't a Hall of Famer: "He’s done f**k all"

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

Conor McGregor doesn’t think Dustin Poirier has a Hall of Fame resume.

Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira

Jamahal Hill explains why he was not impressed with Alex Pereira’s light heavyweight debut at UFC 291

Susan Cox - August 1, 2023
UFC

Shavkat Rakhmonov reacts after Kelvin Gastelum announces their fight is postponed due to injury: “Did you realize it was bad idea just now?”

Susan Cox - August 1, 2023

Shavkat Rakhmonov is reacting after Kevin Gastelum announced that their fight is postponed due to injury.

Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez
UFC

Conor McGregor claims he would snipe Justin Gaethje dead with one shot: “The guy is about as smart as two planks”

Susan Cox - August 1, 2023

Conor McGregor is claiming he would snipe Justin Gaethje dead with one shot.

John McCarthy
John McCarthy

John McCarthy shares the former UFC champion who took “pleasure” in hurting his opponents

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2023

MMA analyst John McCarthy has spoken candidly about the lengths a former UFC heavyweight would go to in order to win.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 and UFC Nashville
BJ Penn

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 with Chatri Sityodtong ft. BJ Penn, Dustin Jacoby, Billy Quarantillo, and Damon Jackson

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

The 133rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Nashville this Saturday.