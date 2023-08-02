Luke Rockhold open to grappling Georges St-Pierre but doubts the Canadian would accept it: “I’m too big and too good for him”

Luke Rockhold would like to be in the running to grapple Georges S-Pierre in December.

It was recently announced that St-Pierre would return to competition as he is set to grapple at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational on Dec. 14. Although no opponent has been announced, several people have expressed interest in it, including Demian Maia. Most recently it was a fellow former UFC champion in Luke Rockhold who threw his name in the hat to be GSP’s grappling opponent.

With that said, Rockhold doesn’t think Georges St-Pierre would actually accept the match, but if he does, the American plans to go right at the Canadian.

“Georges St-Pierre wants to go, I would go with Georges in a heartbeat. But, if he’s smart, probably not,” Luke Rockhold said to MMAJunkie. “I’m too big and too good for him… I’ll go straight for your neck. Straight at you. I don’t hold back or any way of fighting. I’m going to come for you.”