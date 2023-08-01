Justin Gaethje changes tune as he’s now interested in fighting Conor McGregor: “Sign the contract”

By Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023
Justin Gaethje is now interested in fighting Conor McGregor.

Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor

Gaethje has spoken publicly in the past that McGregor had turned him down and it was a fight that he wanted. However, it never came to fruition and after Gaethje became the BMF champion at UFC 291, the Irishman said he would KO Gaethje with one shot. Yet, Gaethje took aim at McGregor and said he didn’t have much interest in the fight.

“I think he’s turned me down six times. And usually, you have to lose to fight him. So I don’t know what’s going on… I fight MMA. I like to fight big fights, I like exciting things, so it sounds pretty exciting to me. I’m not gonna fight someone on steroids. I’ve never taken steroids in my life, never will. Well, maybe when I retire, I might,” Gaethje said after UFC 291. “But I’ve never taken steroids and I don’t want to fight someone that is cheating. And I probably shouldn’t even say that if I want the (McGregor) fight, but it’s the truth.”

Although Justin Gaethje shot down the fight with Conor McGregor after UFC 291, he appears to be changing his tune. On Tuesday, Gaethje took to social media to tell McGregor to sign the contract for their fight.

“Sign the contract big boy,” Justin Gaethje tweeted.

It is interesting that Justin Gaethje told Conor McGregor to sign the contract as perhaps that means the fight has been offered. If that is the case, it would be a massive scrap but would also be a risk for ‘The Highlight’ as he appears to be set to face the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira next.

As well, what that all means for Michael Chandler is uncertain, as all signs pointed to him fighting Conor McGregor next after the two coached TUF 31 against one another. However, that may not be happening anymore as Justin Gaethje is interested in fighting McGregor.

