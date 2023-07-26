Michael Bisping reveals that he turned down offer to fight ‘little p*ssy’ Jake Paul

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping nearly signed to step in the ring with Jake Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ is slated to return in August, for the first time since his loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year. Following that defeat, the YouTuber-turned-boxer announced his plans to activate his rematch clause with ‘TNT’. However, he quickly changed his mind, signing to box Nate Diaz next month.

However, it could’ve been Michael Bisping in there, as he recently revealed in an interview with Betway. There, ‘The Count’ revealed that he previously rejected an offer from Jake Paul’s team for a boxing match. However, the former middleweight champion stated that he was down for the fight, but asked to be paid more.

According to Michael Bisping, he never heard back from Jake Paul after that financial request. Nonetheless, this is just yet another chapter in the two’s odd rivalry. Previously, the UFC commentator has revealed that the YouTuber regularly texts him angry messages, which he’s happy to reply to.

“The sooner we shut up and stop talking about the little coward Jake Paul, the better it is.” Michael Bisping stated in a recent interview. “Jake Paul sent a contract to my management asking me to box him a while ago. I said ‘yeah sure’ if you up the offer a little bit. And then guess what, we never heard back from him because he’s a little p*ssy and he’s picking off smaller guys and non-boxers.” (h/t DAZN)

He continued, “The one time he fought a boxer, Tommy Fury, he lost. Is he going after the rematch? No. He fights Nate Diaz who is almost 40 and is not a boxer. He can box a little bit, but is a smaller guy that used to fight at 155 pounds.”

What do you make of these comments? Would you watch Michael Bisping vs. Jake Paul?