Luke Rockhold makes prediction for UFC 311 clash between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill: ‘He goes for the kill’

Predicting Prochazka vs. Hill

Perhaps Rockhold would have a different stance if Prochazka had been more competitive in his rematch with Pereira, but as it stands now, he’s leaning towards Hill getting the win at UFC 311.

“Jamahal Hill’s more dangerous,” Rockhold said. “He’s got pop, he’s got power, he goes for the kill and Jamahal’s got funky — he’s weirdly athletic sometimes. He’s hard to take down. You’ve seen in the Glover fight, he was able to get up and get his way and funks his way through a lot of things and he ends up finding his shot, the kill shot. But, like I said, this is a rebuilding process for both of them and you don’t know, but I don’t know. I might favor Jamahal in this one.”

UFC 311 will emanate from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA on January 18th. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will put his gold up for grabs against Arman Tsarukyan. The co-headliner will feature Merab Dvalishvili looking to keep Umar Nurmagomedov away from his UFC Bantamweight Championship.

