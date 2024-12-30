Surging UFC contender once again calls out Leon Edwards following scintillating submission win

By Fernando Quiles - December 30, 2024

One rising UFC welterweight continues to knock on Leon Edwards’ door.

Leon Edwards

Edwards is hoping to start his road back to 170-pound gold on the right foot. He lost the welterweight title to Belal Muhammad back in July, which was a bitter pill for “Rocky” to swallow given he had the Manchester crowd behind him. The UFC will be returning to England on March 22, 2025.

This time, the event will be in London and if Edwards is to make his return at the show, he already has a willing dance partner.

RELATED: SEAN BRADY CALLS TO FACE LEON EDWARDS IN UFC LONDON MAIN EVENT IN MARCH: “IT MAKES THE MOST SENSE”

Sean Brady Doubles Down on Leon Edwards Callout

Sean Brady recently competed in a grappling match at Fury Pro Grappling 12. He defeated Richie Martinez via mounted guillotine choke.

After the win, Brady expressed his desire to fight Leon Edwards on the upcoming UFC London card.

“I want to go to London and I wanna fight Leon in his backyard, March 22nd,” Brady said. “So, hopefully the UFC can make that happen, but we’ll see.”

This wasn’t the first time Brady set his sights on “Rocky.” During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” the number five-ranked UFC welterweight said he felt the fight makes sense given the current landscape at 170 pounds.

“You look at how everything is playing out, and who is available, it’s me and Leon [Edwards] which makes the most sense.” Sean Brady stated to Ariel Helwani. “Yeah, if you look at it, for me, historically, I’d like to go somewhere and prove myself. If you look at my first loss, it did come while I was traveling to Belal, and I’m a completely different fighter now.”

Brady has just one loss in his pro MMA career and that’s against the current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. He believes he has improved substantially since that fight and wants to show it in 2025.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Leon Edwards Sean Brady UFC

Related

Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill

Luke Rockhold makes prediction for UFC 311 clash between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill: 'He goes for the kill'

Fernando Quiles - December 30, 2024
Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington reacts to corner wanting to throw in the towel at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

UFC fighter Colby Covington has reacted to his corner wanting to throw in the towel during his UFC Tampa main event.

Rampage Jackson
UFC

Rampage Jackson discusses what led to the downfall of his legendary career

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

MMA legend Rampage Jackson has detailed what he believes led to the downfall of his iconic career in the sport.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Pros react, Sean O'Malley, UFC
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili compares himself to Mike Tyson and Jon Jones ahead of UFC 311

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made some big comparisons ahead of his next fight at UFC 311

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall predicts every male UFC champion by the end of 2025

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has taken the time to predict who will be the male UFC champions by the end of 2025.

Drake, Conor McGregor

Drake names Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor as his all-time favorite UFC fighters: "I love him with all my heart"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2024
Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree admits he felt happy following brutal UFC title loss to Alex Pereira: "Felt like I was where I belong"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2024

Khalil Rountree was happy following his brutal knockout loss to UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Donald Cerrone
UFC

Donald Cerrone officially re-enters testing pool as comeback looms

Cole Shelton - December 27, 2024

Donald Cerrone has taken a big step towards his looming return to the UFC.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

UFC legend urges Robert Whittaker to move up to light heavyweight: 'Let's encourage that'

Fernando Quiles - December 27, 2024

One notable name in the UFC history books is vouching for the idea of Robert Whittaker moving up to light heavyweight.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Three UFC fights that make sense for Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

Conor McGregor may well return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2025 – and there are some interesting fights he could take if he does.