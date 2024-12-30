Surging UFC contender once again calls out Leon Edwards following scintillating submission win

Sean Brady Doubles Down on Leon Edwards Callout

Sean Brady recently competed in a grappling match at Fury Pro Grappling 12. He defeated Richie Martinez via mounted guillotine choke.

How impressive is Sean Brady? Another FURY Pro Grappling win for the top-10 UFC welterweight!#FURYpro12 pic.twitter.com/1EsvCn17qi — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 29, 2024

After the win, Brady expressed his desire to fight Leon Edwards on the upcoming UFC London card.

Sean Brady shoots his shot and calls out Leon Edwards in his own backyard!#FURYpro12 pic.twitter.com/Vb5V7kNE7m — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 29, 2024

“I want to go to London and I wanna fight Leon in his backyard, March 22nd,” Brady said. “So, hopefully the UFC can make that happen, but we’ll see.”

This wasn’t the first time Brady set his sights on “Rocky.” During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” the number five-ranked UFC welterweight said he felt the fight makes sense given the current landscape at 170 pounds.

“You look at how everything is playing out, and who is available, it’s me and Leon [Edwards] which makes the most sense.” Sean Brady stated to Ariel Helwani. “Yeah, if you look at it, for me, historically, I’d like to go somewhere and prove myself. If you look at my first loss, it did come while I was traveling to Belal, and I’m a completely different fighter now.”

Brady has just one loss in his pro MMA career and that’s against the current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. He believes he has improved substantially since that fight and wants to show it in 2025.