Just Scrap Radio Ep. 143 with Terrance McKinney and Trevor Peek

By Cole Shelton - October 17, 2023

The 143rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 294 and recapping UFC Vegas 81.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 143 and UFC 294

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (1:05). Closing out the program is UFC lightweight Trevor Peek (10:30).

Terrance McKinney opens up the show to recap his UFC Vegas 81 20-second knockout win over Brandon Marotte. Terrance talks about how the fight came together, having to train for a date with no opponent set and whether or not he thought he wouldn’t fight. He then talks about when the knee became part of his game plan and not getting a bonus. Terrance McKinney also chats about what the win does for him, who and when he wants to fight next. He closes things out by talking about Kevin Holland’s loss last month, and Alexander Volkanovski stepping in to face Islam Makhachev.

Trevor Peek closes out the program to preview his UFC 294 fight against Mohammed Yahya. Trevor talks about his loss to Chepe Mariscal back in June, which was his first career loss, and what he learned from that. He then chats about going to Abu Dhabi to fight a newcomer and whether or not this was something he wanted. Trevor talks about what a win does for him and his goals for 2024.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

