Leon Edwards confused by Colby Covington’s ‘weird’ love for Donald Trump: “He needs to go get a girlfriend”

By Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2023

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is a bit confused by Colby Covington’s fascination with Donald Trump.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington and Donald Trump

‘Rocky’ has been out of the cage since a majority decision victory over Kamaru Usman in March. That victory was Leon Edward’s second straight win over ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. However, it didn’t take long for the British fighter to get his next title challenger. On fight night, Dana White announced it would be the returning Colby Covington.

‘Chaos’ has been out of the octagon since a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal last March. That victory was a big one but saw Colby Covington go on hiatus after being assaulted by ‘Gamebred’ at a Miami steakhouse weeks after UFC 272.  Nearly two years later, he will return to face Leon Edwards for welterweight gold.

On fight night, one can expect Donald Trump to have a heavy presence. The former U.S. President is currently running for the Republican nomination but has announced plans to attend UFC 296. If Colby Covington defeats Leon Edwards, the challenger has already revealed plans to have the politician put the welterweight title around his waist.

Furthermore, Donald Trump’s presence at UFC 296 was nearly even more grandiose. Earlier this week, Colby Covington revealed that Dana White vetoed plans for the politician to walk out ‘Chaos’. While that won’t happen, the welterweight champion reacted to the situation earlier today.

Admittedly, the whole ordeal is a bit odd to Leon Edwards himself. At UFC 296 media day earlier today, ‘Rocky’ reacted to Colby Covington’s comments and relationship with Donald Trump. There, the welterweight champion stated that he found the American’s love for the former President strange, and recommended that he get a girlfriend.

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards reacts to Colby Covington’s friendship with Donald Trump

“I don’t know, I think it’s weird.” Leon Edwards stated at UFC 296 media day earlier today, responding to a question about Colby Covington’s relationship with Dana White. “That’s what I make of it. I don’t get the fascination with another man, ya know? I don’t get it, I know he used to be the President and stuff but, he’s no longer the President. So, I don’t get like, what’s going on. I don’t know. It’s just weird, why he picked him to be a character of him.”

He continued, “I just don’t get it and Trump will just have to hug him around the waist because he’s not getting a belt. Trump has been at his side before, win or loss. So, Trump can’t fight for him. Yeah, he just needs to grow up and go get a girlfriend or something.”

What do you make of these comments from Leon Edwards? Are you excited for his UFC 296 return against Colby Covington? Do you believe Saturday night will end with ‘Chaos’ celebrating with Donald Trump?

