Colby Covington says he’s already a “first-ballot Hall of Famer” but will be “one of the greatest welterweights of all-time” after UFC 296

Colby Covington plans to solidify his legacy on Saturday at UFC 296.

Covington is the former interim welterweight champion and is set to face Leon Edwards for the undisputed title in the main event of UFC 296 from Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday. It’s a massive fight as it’s likely Covington’s final chance at fighting for the undisputed title.

However, Colby Covington has full confidence he will get his hand raised and become the undisputed champion for the first time in his career. If Covington does become the world champion, he believes that will solidify his legacy as one of the greatest welterweights of all time, while he also believes no matter what happens at UFC 296, he’s a first ballot Hall of Famer.

“I’ve been a champion in this sport, I’m the people’s champ, America’s champ, Donald Trump’s favorite fighter, so I have had a great journey. I’m already solidified as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but after Saturday night people are going to remember me as one of the greatest welterweights of all-time,” Covington said on the Sportsnet’s broadcast of the Vegas Golden Knights-Calgary Flames NHL game on Tuesday night.

Whether or not Covington is a Hall of Famer at this point of his career is uncertain, but winning the welterweight title on Saturday would help his case. As for being the greatest welterweight of all time, Georges St-Pierre holds claims to that, but if ‘Chaos’ can win the title and defend it multiple times, perhaps he does get into that conversation.

However, Colby Covington believes that even just winning the belt should prove to everyone how good he is and that he is one of the best to ever do it. But, beating Edwards will be easier said than done, as ‘Chaos’ is the betting underdog but is confident he will make the Brit quit at UFC 296.

“I’ve been thinking about this guy for a long time, I’m excited to get out there and fight him. I eat, sleep, and breathe fighting. I’m married to the game, I don’t have a wife, I don’t have kids, my full focus is getting better every day and studying my future opponents,” Colby Covington said to ESPN about Leon Edwards. “I always say I want to fight the biggest and best fights, so this is the biggest and best fight the UFC could put together and this is an undisputed world title fight… I’ve seen the quitter in him, I know he’s taking the easy way out in past fights. If you push him to the brink, I just think he has that mentality to quit.”

Covington is currently 17-3 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Jorge Masvidal in March of 2022.