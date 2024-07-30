Colby Covington reveals recent run-in with Dustin Poirier: “If he wanted to do something, he could have done something”

By Cole Shelton - July 30, 2024

Colby Covington had a recent run-in with rival and former teammate Dustin Poirier.

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier

Covington and Poirier used to train at American Top Team, but ‘Chaos’ left the gym due to him no longer getting along with a couple of fighters. One fighter he didn’t get along with was Poirier who told Covington it was on-sight if he saw him. Many fans hoped that meant the two would fight in the Octagon, but Poirier has made it clear he doesn’t want to fight Covington and give him that attention.

However, while speaking to Submission Radio, Colby Covington revealed he saw Dustin Poirier at a steakhouse in Florida, and after he approached ‘The Diamond’, Poirier walked away.

“Yeah, that’s funny you say that. I crossed paths with him about three months ago at NYY Steakhouse, Coconut Creek Casino, which is in the same city he trains at, the gym,” Colby Covington said on Submission Radio. “He came by the steakhouse and I looked at him eye-to-eye and I was like, ‘What’s up bitch? It’s on sight? Do something, say something,’ and he just walked right out the restaurant because he knows.

“You can talk big to the media, you can talk big in front of a camera, but when you’re in front of someone’s face and you feel their energy and you know what they’re capable of, that’s when it’s a different story. Now you can’t run your mouth, now you can’t do anything. If you wanted to do something, he could have done something. I stood up, I looked him right in the eyes and he walked right out of the restaurant like a good little bitch,” Covington added.

If this encounter did happen, it would have been something to see, especially due to the fact both men do not like one another. But, given it was three months ago, that would have been right before Dustin Poirier’s title fight against Islam Makhachev so he likely didn’t want to risk that by engaging with Colby Covington.

Regardless, the rivalry between Covington and Poirier is alive and well, but it does seem unlikely that the two will ever fight in the Octagon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards's coach reveals he entered UFC 304 with a significant back injury: "He couldn't wrestle"

Curtis Calhoun - July 30, 2024
Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Colby Covington reacts after Belal Muhammad dethrones Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “He just doesn’t have that hunger anymore”

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

Former interim welterweight title holder Colby Covington is reacting after Belal Muhammad dethroned Leon Edwards at UFC 304.

Belal Muhammad
Tom Aspinall

The updated UFC pound-for-pound rankings see Belal Muhammad debut at #6, with Tom Aspinall moving up to #9

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

The updated UFC pound-for-pound rankings have been released with Belal Muhammad debuting at #6 and Tom Aspinall moving up to #9.

Robelis Despaigne
UFC

Robelis Despaigne booked for October UFC return against former NFL player Austen Lane

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

Robelis Despaigne is booked to return to the UFC this October against form NFL player Austen Lane.

Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it is a “foregone conclusion” that Tom Aspinall beats Jon Jones: “He can never been counted out from a fight”

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it is a ‘foregone conclusion’ that Tom Aspinall would beat Jon Jones in a potential title unification bout.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic

Dana White reacts to the potential outcome that both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will retire at UFC 309: “I don’t know what we’ll do if that happens”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024
Belal Muhammad and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s title win at UFC 304: “I just helped him in small things”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has insisted that he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s triumph at UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Report | Muhammad Mokaev attempted to negotiate with PFL well before final fight of UFC contract: “UFC got wind of this and considered it the last straw”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC’s final straw with Muhammad Mokaev was reportedly his attempt to negotiate with PFL prior to the final fight on his contract.

Belal Muhammad
Paddy Pimblett

Watch | Paddy Pimblett’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “Most boring champion ever”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad’s UFC 304 title triumph wasn’t overly flattering.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304
Curtis Blaydes

What's next for the stars of UFC 304?

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024

The UFC was in Manchester, England on Saturday for a solid UFC 304 card, that saw an undisputed and an interim title on the line.