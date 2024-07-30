Colby Covington reveals recent run-in with Dustin Poirier: “If he wanted to do something, he could have done something”

Colby Covington had a recent run-in with rival and former teammate Dustin Poirier.

Covington and Poirier used to train at American Top Team, but ‘Chaos’ left the gym due to him no longer getting along with a couple of fighters. One fighter he didn’t get along with was Poirier who told Covington it was on-sight if he saw him. Many fans hoped that meant the two would fight in the Octagon, but Poirier has made it clear he doesn’t want to fight Covington and give him that attention.

However, while speaking to Submission Radio, Colby Covington revealed he saw Dustin Poirier at a steakhouse in Florida, and after he approached ‘The Diamond’, Poirier walked away.

Colby Covington reveals recent run-in with Dustin Poirier in a local Restaurant! 😤 “I looked him right in the eyes, and he walked right out of the restaurant like a good little b****!” 🎥: https://t.co/S035tnfDhK pic.twitter.com/IlwPjddM0U — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) July 30, 2024

“Yeah, that’s funny you say that. I crossed paths with him about three months ago at NYY Steakhouse, Coconut Creek Casino, which is in the same city he trains at, the gym,” Colby Covington said on Submission Radio. “He came by the steakhouse and I looked at him eye-to-eye and I was like, ‘What’s up bitch? It’s on sight? Do something, say something,’ and he just walked right out the restaurant because he knows.

“You can talk big to the media, you can talk big in front of a camera, but when you’re in front of someone’s face and you feel their energy and you know what they’re capable of, that’s when it’s a different story. Now you can’t run your mouth, now you can’t do anything. If you wanted to do something, he could have done something. I stood up, I looked him right in the eyes and he walked right out of the restaurant like a good little bitch,” Covington added.

If this encounter did happen, it would have been something to see, especially due to the fact both men do not like one another. But, given it was three months ago, that would have been right before Dustin Poirier’s title fight against Islam Makhachev so he likely didn’t want to risk that by engaging with Colby Covington.

Regardless, the rivalry between Covington and Poirier is alive and well, but it does seem unlikely that the two will ever fight in the Octagon.