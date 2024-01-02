Leon Edwards announces he will be defending his welterweight title at UFC 300

By Harry Kettle - January 2, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has revealed that he will be defending his belt at UFC 300.

Leon Edwards

Last month, Leon Edwards successfully defended his belt for the second time. He did so by defeating Colby Covington, confirming his status as the best 170-pounder on the planet. In the immediate aftermath, many called for him to take on either Belal Muhammad or Shavkat Rakhmonov in his next outing.

RELATED: Jon Jones offers to buy Leon Edwards a motorcycle following his win over Colby Covington at UFC 296

While we don’t have any confirmation on who his opponent will be, it certainly seems like we’re going to see ‘Rocky’ sooner rather than later.

In an appearance at Villa Park over the weekend, Edwards made it crystal clear that he plans on being back in time for the promotion’s flagship UFC 300 event.

Edwards set for UFC 300 return

“UFC 300 Fight News. Leon Edwards says he’ll be defending his welterweight title at UFC 300 in Las Vegas on April 13. “I will defend my belt in April at UFC 300 in Vegas again.” ‘Rocky’ also revealed he’s “in talks’ with the UFC about a stadium show at Villa Park.”

There’s no denying that Leon Edwards’ return to the Octagon will be welcomed by the masses. Regardless of who it is he goes up against for the belt, there’s going to be a lot of excitement and intrigue in the air.

Of course, there’s a rogue third option that the UFC could pull the trigger on – and that is Islam Makhachev. While Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira are out there, the lightweight king has made no secret of the fact that he wants to take the welterweight championship.

Who do you want to see Leon Edwards take on at UFC 300? Are you excited for his return? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

