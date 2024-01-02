Leon Edwards announces he will be defending his welterweight title at UFC 300

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has revealed that he will be defending his belt at UFC 300.

Last month, Leon Edwards successfully defended his belt for the second time. He did so by defeating Colby Covington, confirming his status as the best 170-pounder on the planet. In the immediate aftermath, many called for him to take on either Belal Muhammad or Shavkat Rakhmonov in his next outing.

While we don’t have any confirmation on who his opponent will be, it certainly seems like we’re going to see ‘Rocky’ sooner rather than later.

In an appearance at Villa Park over the weekend, Edwards made it crystal clear that he plans on being back in time for the promotion’s flagship UFC 300 event.