Daniel Cormier says ‘Puppet master’ Conor McGregor is playing Michael Chandler like ‘Pinocchio’

By Harry Kettle - January 2, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s recent announcement.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.

To kickstart 2024, Conor McGregor revealed that he plans on returning to the Octagon this summer to take on Michael Chandler. It’s a fight that has been over a year in the making, with the Irishman making it clear that he ideally wanted to return earlier than June.

RELATED: Conor McGregor announces opponent and date for “the greatest comeback of all time”

In addition, he suggested that he’ll be battling the American at middleweight. Chandler appeared to be open to the idea, but some have wondered whether or not that’s another negotiation tactic from the former two-weight world champion.

Daniel Cormier recently provided his view on the situation and what will actually transpire.

Cormier’s McGregor thoughts

“It’s happening at 185,” Cormier said on his ESPN show “DC & RC.” “It shouldn’t happen there. I agree that it doesn’t have the meaning that it should have (at lightweight). But I still believe it does because I believe that Conor McGregor is just going to make Michael Chandler do whatever he wants. And if that means fighting at a weight class he’s never fought at, that he doesn’t feel comfortable at, that’s what he’s going to do because he feels like it’s going to be in his favor.”

“I think this is a game. I think Conor McGregor is the puppetmaster, and I think Michael Chandler is being far too easy to play with,” Cormier said. “At this point, Michael Chandler is Pinocchio. Conor McGregor’s doing stuff like (pulling puppet strings) with Michael Chandler and I don’t like it because I like Michael Chandler. But I think he’s doing too much.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Will Conor McGregor actually make his return this summer? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

