Jon Jones offers to buy Leon Edwards a motorcycle following his win over Colby Covington at UFC 296

Jon Jones has offered to buy Leon Edwards a motorcycle following his win over Colby Covington at UFC 296.

Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) did indeed defeat Colby Covington (17-4 MMA) in the main event welterweight title fight this past Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘Rocky’ now has an even dozen victories in the Octagon (plus 1 no-contest). The last time Edwards lost was way back in December of 2015 where it was Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) who defeated him by unanimous decision.

Jon Jones is apparently very grateful to Leon Edwards for his latest defeat of Colby Covington.

It’s no secret that ‘Bones’ and ‘Chaos’ have a bit of a history, they shared a dorm at Iowa Central Community College and were friends for several years.

That was back then, but now the two fighters seemingly have nothing endearing to say about one another, often taking shots at each other on social media.

Covington has taken aim at Jones in the past over his alleged use of PED’s (Performance Enhancing Drugs) and even went on to claim it was Jones that got him forced out of the UFC 295 fight card this past November.

It was after Covington’s most recent shot at Edward’s deceased father at the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference, which caught the ire of Jon Jones, who tweeted and deleted a post very critical of ‘Chaos’s’ comments.

Taking to ‘X‘, Jones posted the following comments to Edwards following his 2nd successful title defense:

Leon Edwards , I couldn’t be more happy for you. As an American champion in this game, I salute you, that was truly a job well done. Let me know if I can gift you a motorcycle or something for Christmas. Feel like I owe you one🙂 — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 18, 2023

A fan took notice of Jones post and suggested the heavyweight champion gift him a Harley-Davidson VRSC motorcycle, Jones responded:

“Man, whatever he wants, it would be my pleasure.”

Jones (27-1 MMA) is currently sidelined after suffering a pectoral injury but is expected to fight Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) once he has fully recovered.

What do you think of Jon Jones offering to buy Leon Edwards a Christmas gift for ‘a job well done’?

