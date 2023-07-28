Photo | Khamzat Chimaev flaunts his physique ahead of middleweight return against Paulo Costa at UFC 294
After a year away, Khamzat Chimaev will return to the Octagon this October. When doing so, he’ll go up against Paulo Costa, a man he’s been going back and forth with for a long time now. The expectation, in the eyes of many, is that he’ll be able to get the job done and potentially even earn himself a shot at the UFC middleweight championship.
Of course, that’s going to be easier said than done, but he’s certainly getting into the right kind of shape for the challenge. In the following post, you can see just how hard ‘Borz’ has been working to get bigger for his return to 185 pounds.
Katsaso I coming for you 🤪🤪🤪👊🏼💥 pic.twitter.com/lEV9N3E43s
— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) July 26, 2023
Chimaev prepares for war
“Katsaso I coming for you”
He’s undefeated in the UFC, he’s one of the biggest stars in the company, and it feels like gold is inevitable for him. Chimaev’s inactivity is something that fans have been frustrated by but even with that being the case, the hype around his return is still pretty high.
As for Paulo Costa, this is a chance for him to back up everything he’s been saying. He wants to prove that he belongs at the elite level and, at the very least, avoid being another easy victim for Khamzat.
One way or the other, it feels inevitable that we’re going to see absolute fireworks when these two collide.
What do you think of Khamzat Chimaev’s new physique? Do you believe it’s almost a certainty that he will defeat Paulo Costa? Will he fight for a world title by the end of next year? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
