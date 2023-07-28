Photo | Khamzat Chimaev flaunts his physique ahead of middleweight return against Paulo Costa at UFC 294

By Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev’s physique looks as good as ever as he prepares to return against Paulo Costa at UFC 294.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 279, Press Conference

After a year away, Khamzat Chimaev will return to the Octagon this October. When doing so, he’ll go up against Paulo Costa, a man he’s been going back and forth with for a long time now. The expectation, in the eyes of many, is that he’ll be able to get the job done and potentially even earn himself a shot at the UFC middleweight championship.

RELATED: KHAMZAT CHIMAEV VOWS TO “SMASH” PAULO COSTA AND MAKE HIM “CRY” AT UFC 294: “NOBODY LIKES HIM”

Of course, that’s going to be easier said than done, but he’s certainly getting into the right kind of shape for the challenge. In the following post, you can see just how hard ‘Borz’ has been working to get bigger for his return to 185 pounds.

Chimaev prepares for war

“Katsaso I coming for you”

He’s undefeated in the UFC, he’s one of the biggest stars in the company, and it feels like gold is inevitable for him. Chimaev’s inactivity is something that fans have been frustrated by but even with that being the case, the hype around his return is still pretty high.

As for Paulo Costa, this is a chance for him to back up everything he’s been saying. He wants to prove that he belongs at the elite level and, at the very least, avoid being another easy victim for Khamzat.

One way or the other, it feels inevitable that we’re going to see absolute fireworks when these two collide.

What do you think of Khamzat Chimaev’s new physique? Do you believe it’s almost a certainty that he will defeat Paulo Costa? Will he fight for a world title by the end of next year? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev Paulo Costa UFC

Related

Trevin Giles

Trevin Giles expects Gabriel Bonfim to gas out at UFC 291 but says the Brazilian "isn't skilled enough to beat me" anyways

Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023
Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson claims he was fine with the idea of Nate Diaz beating him at UFC 279: "Take your f*****g victory, get the f**k outta here"

Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023

Tony Ferguson says he was fine losing to Nate Diaz as it allowed the Stockton native to leave the UFC on a win.

Dwayne Johnson and Themba Gorimbo
UFC

VIDEO | Dwayne Johnson meets with Themba Gorimbo after $7 dollar admission

Josh Evanoff - July 27, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Themba Gorimbo got a visit from Dwayne Johnson earlier today.

Derrick-Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis promises six-pack for UFC 291 return: "If not, y'all can talk s*it post-fight!"

Josh Evanoff - July 27, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is promising to be in great shape on Saturday.

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall believes he's already in Jon Jones' head: "It's pretty good"

Josh Evanoff - July 27, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall believes he’s already in Jon Jones’ head.

Michael Chiesa, Bo Nickal

Michael Chiesa reveals he reached out to the UFC to try and fight Bo Nickal on short notice at UFC 290

Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson shares prediction for proposed Colby Covington vs Leon Edwards title fight: “I don't see Colby having anything for him”

Susan Cox - July 27, 2023

Stephen Thompson is sharing his prediction for the proposed Colby Covington vs Leon Edwards title fight.

Nate-Diaz-Dustin-Poirier
Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier is open to welcoming Nate Diaz back to the UFC

Susan Cox - July 27, 2023

Dustin Poirier is open to welcoming Nate Diaz back to the UFC.

Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland, UFC 277
Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira weighs in on rumored Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland matchup: “He has a chance”

Susan Cox - July 27, 2023

Alex Pereira is weighing in on the rumored middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira
Jan Blachowicz

UFC 291 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 291, Jan Blachowicz is set to welcome former middleweight champion Alex Pereira to the light heavyweight division. It’s a fight the Pole asked for and heading into the scrap, Blachowicz is a -122 favorite while the Brazilian is a -102 underdog on FanDuel.