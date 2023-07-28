Renato Moicano scoffs at Paul Craig’s UFC title aspirations: “He’s f**king terrible”
On Saturday night, Paul Craig made a big statement in his middleweight debut. After suffering consecutive losses at light heavyweight, he announced himself to the 185 pound division by finishing Andre Muniz. Now, he’s looking ahead to the future, as he attempts to make a run at the belt.
The 35-year-old is a big fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, as you can imagine. However, it doesn’t seem as if he’s highly rated by everyone.
Renato Moicano, who we haven’t seen since last November, had some interesting thoughts on ‘Bearjew’ during a recent YouTube video on his channel.
“Man, Paul Craig is terrible,” Moicano said. “I know you guys are going to roast me for saying that, but he’s f*cking terrible. Even his top position in the first round, he got reversed very easily. I think what happened in this fight is ‘Sergipano’ is a jiu-jitsu player, too, so he sat in the guard and stuff. But Paul Craig’s standup is terrible.”
Moicano goes after Craig
“Bo Nickal would destroy him,” Moicano continued. “Khamzat would destroy him. I know you guys like that kind of stuff, but let me tell you something, he’s terrible. I thought he would lose, and he was losing the fight. They got a scramble or something like that, I don’t remember what happened, but he got on top, and he won by TKO. But make no mistake, he’s terrible.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree with Renato Moicano, or do you think he should focus on his own game? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
