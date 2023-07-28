Renato Moicano scoffs at Paul Craig’s UFC title aspirations: “He’s f**king terrible”

By Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023
Renato Moicano has taken a shot at Paul Craig following the Scot’s big win at UFC London last weekend.

Paul Craig, UFC Vegas 22

On Saturday night, Paul Craig made a big statement in his middleweight debut. After suffering consecutive losses at light heavyweight, he announced himself to the 185 pound division by finishing Andre Muniz. Now, he’s looking ahead to the future, as he attempts to make a run at the belt.

RELATED: PAUL CRAIG EYEING TITLES IN TWO DIVISIONS FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL MIDDLEWEIGHT DEBUT AT UFC LONDON: “WE AREN’T DONE AT LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT”

The 35-year-old is a big fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, as you can imagine. However, it doesn’t seem as if he’s highly rated by everyone.

Renato Moicano, who we haven’t seen since last November, had some interesting thoughts on ‘Bearjew’ during a recent YouTube video on his channel.

“Man, Paul Craig is terrible,” Moicano said. “I know you guys are going to roast me for saying that, but he’s f*cking terrible. Even his top position in the first round, he got reversed very easily. I think what happened in this fight is ‘Sergipano’ is a jiu-jitsu player, too, so he sat in the guard and stuff. But Paul Craig’s standup is terrible.”

Moicano goes after Craig

“Bo Nickal would destroy him,” Moicano continued. “Khamzat would destroy him. I know you guys like that kind of stuff, but let me tell you something, he’s terrible. I thought he would lose, and he was losing the fight. They got a scramble or something like that, I don’t remember what happened, but he got on top, and he won by TKO. But make no mistake, he’s terrible.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Renato Moicano, or do you think he should focus on his own game? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Paul Craig Renato Moicano UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 279, Press Conference

Photo | Khamzat Chimaev flaunts his physique ahead of middleweight return against Paulo Costa at UFC 294

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023
Trevin Giles
UFC

Trevin Giles expects Gabriel Bonfim to gas out at UFC 291 but says the Brazilian "isn't skilled enough to beat me" anyways

Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023

Trevin Giles is confident he will hand Gabriel Bonfim his first career loss.

Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson claims he was fine with the idea of Nate Diaz beating him at UFC 279: "Take your f*****g victory, get the f**k outta here"

Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023

Tony Ferguson says he was fine losing to Nate Diaz as it allowed the Stockton native to leave the UFC on a win.

Dwayne Johnson and Themba Gorimbo
UFC

VIDEO | Dwayne Johnson meets with Themba Gorimbo after $7 dollar admission

Josh Evanoff - July 27, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Themba Gorimbo got a visit from Dwayne Johnson earlier today.

Derrick-Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis promises six-pack for UFC 291 return: "If not, y'all can talk s*it post-fight!"

Josh Evanoff - July 27, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is promising to be in great shape on Saturday.

Tom Aspinall believes he's already in Jon Jones' head: "It's pretty good"

Josh Evanoff - July 27, 2023
Michael Chiesa, Bo Nickal
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa reveals he reached out to the UFC to try and fight Bo Nickal on short notice at UFC 290

Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023

Michael Chiesa tried to face Bo Nickal at UFC 290.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson shares prediction for proposed Colby Covington vs Leon Edwards title fight: “I don't see Colby having anything for him”

Susan Cox - July 27, 2023

Stephen Thompson is sharing his prediction for the proposed Colby Covington vs Leon Edwards title fight.

Nate-Diaz-Dustin-Poirier
Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier is open to welcoming Nate Diaz back to the UFC

Susan Cox - July 27, 2023

Dustin Poirier is open to welcoming Nate Diaz back to the UFC.

Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland, UFC 277
Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira weighs in on rumored Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland matchup: “He has a chance”

Susan Cox - July 27, 2023

Alex Pereira is weighing in on the rumored middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.