UFC 319: ‘Du Plessis vs. Chimaev’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - August 16, 2025

The Octagon returns to Chicago for tonight’s UFC 319 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

Du Plessis (23-2 MMA) will be looking to earn his third consecutive title defense when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Stillknocks’ most recently competed at February’s UFC 312 event in Sydney, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former title holder Sean Strickland. Prior to that, the South African had submitted Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August of last year.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev (14-0 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title fight sporting a perfect professional record, with his most previous win coming via first-round submission against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Prior to that impressive showing, ‘Borz’ was coming off a razor close majority decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

UFC 319 is co-headlined by a men’s featherweight contest featuring Lerone Murphy taking on Aaron Pico.

Lerone Murphy and Aaron Pico

(via Zuffa LLC and PFL)

Murphy (16-0-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past April, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Josh Emmett. ‘The Miracle’ won all five of his most recent Octagon appearances by decision, with his last finish coming in October of 2021, when he knocked out Makwan Amirkhani.

Meanwhile, Aaron Pico (13-4 MMA) will be making his highly anticipated UFC debut this evening in Chicago. The former Bellator standout will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming over Henry Corrales by way of first-round TKO.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 319 main card is a highly anticipated middleweight contest between Jared Cannonier and Michael Page.

Cannonier (18-8 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past February, where he scored a fourth-round TKO victory over Gregory Rodrigues. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for the former middleweight title challenger, as ‘The Killa Gorilla’ had previously dropped fights to Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho respectively.

Meanwhile, Michael Page (23-3 MMA) most recently competed at February’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Sharabutdin Magomedov. That victory was preceded by a decision loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303 in June of last year. ‘Venum’ has gone 2-1 inside of the Octagon since joing the promotion in March of 2024.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 319 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

185 lbs.: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev –

145 lbs.: Aaron Pico vs. Lerone Murphy –

170 lbs.: Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates –

185 lbs.: Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page –

125 lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura –

UFC 319 Televised Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

185 lbs.: Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric Nolan –

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk –

125 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Lupita Godinez –

155 lbs.: Alexander Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper –

UFC 319 Early Prelims (6:30pm EST on ESPN+)

155 lbs.: Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose –

125 lbs.: Karine Silva vs. Dione Barbosa –

125 lbs.: Alibi Idiris vs. Joseph Morales – Morales def. Idiris via submission (triangle choke) at 3:04 of Round 2

Who are you picking to win tonight’s middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev?

