Khamzat Chimaev sends chilling message to Dricus du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev sent a chilling message to Dricus du Plessis this week ahead of their blockbuster title showdown tonight.
This evening, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship. It’s an opportunity that has been a long time coming for Khamzat, and it’s one he’s been working towards for quite some time. Whether or not he’s able to get the job done, of course, is entirely up in the air, especially given what DDP has already accomplished up to this point in his career.
For Chimaev, it’s all about implementing his wrestling game early. If he’s able to do that, and he’s able to sustain it, there’s a good chance that he will leave Chicago as the world champion. If he doesn’t, and it goes to the later rounds, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not his cardio is able to hold up.
Earlier this week in preparation for fight night, Chimaev and du Plessis squared off – and the result was pretty interesting to say the least.
Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis face off for the first time 👀🔥
Chimaev’s message to du Plessis
“Now you know what is going to happen to you. You’re not going to hold the belt long bro,” said Chimaev.
“You’ve got two days to hold that belt. Just two days.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Get ready, folks, because we’re just a few hours away from seeing how this one plays out.
Do you believe Khamzat Chimaev will become UFC middleweight champion? If he does make it happen, how is he going to win the fight? Will it be close or one-sided? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Khamzat Chimaev UFC