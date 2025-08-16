Khamzat Chimaev sends chilling message to Dricus du Plessis

By Harry Kettle - August 16, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev sent a chilling message to Dricus du Plessis this week ahead of their blockbuster title showdown tonight.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC

This evening, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship. It’s an opportunity that has been a long time coming for Khamzat, and it’s one he’s been working towards for quite some time. Whether or not he’s able to get the job done, of course, is entirely up in the air, especially given what DDP has already accomplished up to this point in his career.

RELATED: UFC 319: ‘Du Plessis vs. Chimaev’ Live Results and Highlights

For Chimaev, it’s all about implementing his wrestling game early. If he’s able to do that, and he’s able to sustain it, there’s a good chance that he will leave Chicago as the world champion. If he doesn’t, and it goes to the later rounds, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not his cardio is able to hold up.

Earlier this week in preparation for fight night, Chimaev and du Plessis squared off – and the result was pretty interesting to say the least.

 

Chimaev’s message to du Plessis

“Now you know what is going to happen to you. You’re not going to hold the belt long bro,” said Chimaev.

“You’ve got two days to hold that belt. Just two days.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Get ready, folks, because we’re just a few hours away from seeing how this one plays out.

Do you believe Khamzat Chimaev will become UFC middleweight champion? If he does make it happen, how is he going to win the fight? Will it be close or one-sided? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

UFC 319, Results, Dricus Du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC

UFC 319: 'Du Plessis vs. Chimaev' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 16, 2025
Rory MacDonald
UFC

Rory MacDonald name drops the one opponent who could end his MMA retirement: “I would be super interested”

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2025

MMA legend Rory MacDonald has named the opponent who could lure him out of his ongoing retirement from the sport.

Tristan Hamm, Colby Covington
UFC

Influencer Tristan Hamm discusses sparring 'true gladiator' Colby Covington: 'That fight can go either way'

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2025

Influencer boxer Tristan Hamm had a chance to spar former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington on Thursday.

Marcus Buchech Almeida
UFC

Buchecha should avoid Bo Nickal error says former Sean Strickland foe

Dylan Bowker - August 15, 2025

Buchecha has a lot of potential in mixed martial arts. But Marcus Almeida needs to avoid some of the pitfalls that Bo Nickal has found himself in, according to a former UFC vet. This was discussed by Krzysztof Jotko, who touched on this topic as a guest on Bowks Talking Bouts.

Dricus du Plessis press conference
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis reveals middleweight contender that has impressed him the most: 'He looked incredible'

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis has been impressed with one surging middleweight contender.

Khamzat Chimaev training

Former Khamzat Chimaev rival makes UFC 319 prediction for Dricus du Plessis fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 15, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan UFC walkout
Ilia Topuria

UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan turns heads with recent comments on Ilia Topuria's striking

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 15, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has made some bold comments about Ilia Topuria’s striking.

UFC Octagon Live
UFC

UFC 319 fight cancelled just one day prior to event due to weigh-in debacle

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 15, 2025

The UFC 319 weigh-ins didn’t take place without some drama, and one fight has been canned as a result.

Bobby Green
UFC

King Green reveals that he can't walk after late UFC 319 withdrawal

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC veteran King Green has admitted that he can’t walk after he withdrew from his Diego Ferreira fight at UFC 319.

Khamzat Chimaev enters UFC Octagon
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis wonders how Khamzat Chimaev would handle his first career MMA loss

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has questioned how Khamzat Chimaev would handle his first loss in mixed martial arts.