Khamzat Chimaev sends chilling message to Dricus du Plessis

Khamzat Chimaev sent a chilling message to Dricus du Plessis this week ahead of their blockbuster title showdown tonight.

This evening, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship. It’s an opportunity that has been a long time coming for Khamzat, and it’s one he’s been working towards for quite some time. Whether or not he’s able to get the job done, of course, is entirely up in the air, especially given what DDP has already accomplished up to this point in his career.

For Chimaev, it’s all about implementing his wrestling game early. If he’s able to do that, and he’s able to sustain it, there’s a good chance that he will leave Chicago as the world champion. If he doesn’t, and it goes to the later rounds, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not his cardio is able to hold up.

Earlier this week in preparation for fight night, Chimaev and du Plessis squared off – and the result was pretty interesting to say the least.