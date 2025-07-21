Khamzat Chimaev responds to Paulo Costa’s claim that he was DMing his wife: “She deleted everything bro”

Khamzat Chimaev has fired back at Paulo Costa.

After Costa pulled off an upset win over Roman Kopylov, he called out Chimaev and claimed ‘Borz’ was DMing his wife. He says he will be chasing down Chimaev until he gets to fight him, but after his callout, ‘Borz’ took to social media to claim Costa’s wife was the one messaging him.

“It was she who wrote to me habibi,” Chimaev wrote.

When a fan asked Khamzat Chimaev to post the messages, he claims Paulo Costa’s wife has since deleted all the messages.

“She delete everything bro,” a fan added.

It’s clear that this rivalry between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa isn’t going away anytime soon. But, before the two can fight, Chimaev is set to challenge Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 319. Costa says he wants to be cageside for that fight to only add fuel to a potential fight.