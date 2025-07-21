Khamzat Chimaev responds to Paulo Costa’s claim that he was DMing his wife: “She deleted everything bro”

By Cole Shelton - July 21, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev has fired back at Paulo Costa.

Khamzat Chimaev

After Costa pulled off an upset win over Roman Kopylov, he called out Chimaev and claimed ‘Borz’ was DMing his wife. He says he will be chasing down Chimaev until he gets to fight him, but after his callout, ‘Borz’ took to social media to claim Costa’s wife was the one messaging him.

“It was she who wrote to me habibi,” Chimaev wrote.

When a fan asked Khamzat Chimaev to post the messages, he claims Paulo Costa’s wife has since deleted all the messages.

“She delete everything bro,” a fan added.

It’s clear that this rivalry between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa isn’t going away anytime soon. But, before the two can fight, Chimaev is set to challenge Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 319. Costa says he wants to be cageside for that fight to only add fuel to a potential fight.

Paulo Costa says he wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev ‘badly’

Paulo Costa calling Khamzat Chimaev after his win wasn’t a surprise, as he called him out at media day.

Costa says he wants to fight Chimaev and hurt him for everything he has done.

“I want to fight him very badly,” Costa said at the UFC 318 media day. “I want to hurt him. It doesn’t matter if he won the fight or not; it doesn’t matter. We need to fight. He talked very bad things about me to my girl on Instagram DM’s. This is totally personal. I feel angry just to hear his name, so we need to fight. … I’m going to do my best Saturday, if God gives me the victory because he controls everything, but I’m pretty sure I’ll get the victory and I’ll call his name. It doesn’t matter if he wins or not. This fight will only not happen if he retires.”

“Dirty things,” Costa said about Khamzat Chimaev. “Like, ‘You should look for a better man.’ Something like that, you know. Dirty things, dirty things. These are not things a real man, a confident man, ought to do. Why he messaged her? Why he didn’t message me? Coward. He is a coward.”

With Costa beating Kopylov on Saturday, he is likely a win away from a potential fight with Chimaev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

