Khamzat Chimaev must finish Dricus du Plessis to win UFC 319 title fight, says former champion

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

Does Khamzat Chimaev need a finish to walk out of UFC 319 with gold?

Khamzat Chimaev

It won’t be long before UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev collide. The two will clash inside the United Center in Chicago on Saturday. “Borz” enters with an undefeated record of 14-0. His most recent fight was back in Oct. 2024 when he submitted Robert Whittaker. “Stillknocks” has had two successful title defenses thus far, and he’ll look to add another to his resume.

Many are excited for the matchup, including ex-UFC middleweight titleholder Chris Weidman. The “All-American” served as an analyst on the UFC Vegas 109 post-fight show. Weidman believes that if Chimaev expects to pull off a win, it has to be with a fight-ender (via MMAFighting).

“I think he’s got to finish him,” Weidman said about Chimaev. “I think he’s got to finish him in the first couple of rounds because I don’t see him winning a decision.

“Dricus is just too much. He’s all over the place, it’s hard to track him down. You do not want to be tired against that guy going into the fifth round. He hasn’t had that experience yet.”

In addition to the main event between du Plessis and Chimaev, UFC 319 will also feature the promotional debut of Aaron Pico, who will face a rising contender in Lerone Murphy. Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates will finally get to trade leather after their initial meeting was delayed. Jared Cannonier and Michael “Venom” Page will also collide in middleweight action. After falling short in his bid for UFC gold, Kai Asakura will make his second trip to the Octagon when he faces Tim Elliot.

BJPenn.com will be bringing you the latest updates throughout Saturday’s UFC 319 card. Live results and video clips will be posted on our homepage throughout the event.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chris Weidman Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Anthony Hernandez Victory

Surging UFC contender Anthony Hernandez promises title win following submission finish in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025
Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis' coach labels Khamzat Chimaev one-trick pony ahead of UFC 319

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

The head coach of current UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis has some harsh words for Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus du Plessis

UFC 319 will have an interesting spectator for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

An emerging UFC middleweight contender will be getting a close look at Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

Elijah Smith, UFC Vegas 109, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 109 Bonus Report: Elijah Smith one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

The Octagon was back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Anthony Hernandez, Romand Dolidze, UFC Vegas 109, Pros react, UFC
Roman Dolidze

Pros react after Anthony Hernandez dominates Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event was headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring Roman Dolidze taking on Anthony Hernandez.

Anthony Hernandez

UFC Vegas 109 Results: Anthony Hernandez stops Roman Dolidze (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025
Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

UFC Vegas 109 Results: Steve Erceg defeats Ode Osbourne (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 results, including the co-main event between Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne.

UFC Vegas 109, Roman Dolidze, Anthony Hernandez, Results, UFC
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 109: 'Dolidze vs. Hernandez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

The Octagon is back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev's cardio coach responds to concerns of UFC 319 headliner's gas tank

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 8, 2025

The cardio coach of Khamzat Chimaev has heard the concerns from those who question his fighter’s gas tank.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett
Kamaru Usman

Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett would be a booking mistake right now, says former UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 8, 2025

A former UFC champion doesn’t believe now is the time for Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett.