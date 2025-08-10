Khamzat Chimaev must finish Dricus du Plessis to win UFC 319 title fight, says former champion

Does Khamzat Chimaev need a finish to walk out of UFC 319 with gold?

It won’t be long before UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev collide. The two will clash inside the United Center in Chicago on Saturday. “Borz” enters with an undefeated record of 14-0. His most recent fight was back in Oct. 2024 when he submitted Robert Whittaker. “Stillknocks” has had two successful title defenses thus far, and he’ll look to add another to his resume.

Many are excited for the matchup, including ex-UFC middleweight titleholder Chris Weidman. The “All-American” served as an analyst on the UFC Vegas 109 post-fight show. Weidman believes that if Chimaev expects to pull off a win, it has to be with a fight-ender (via MMAFighting).

“I think he’s got to finish him,” Weidman said about Chimaev. “I think he’s got to finish him in the first couple of rounds because I don’t see him winning a decision.

“Dricus is just too much. He’s all over the place, it’s hard to track him down. You do not want to be tired against that guy going into the fifth round. He hasn’t had that experience yet.”

In addition to the main event between du Plessis and Chimaev, UFC 319 will also feature the promotional debut of Aaron Pico, who will face a rising contender in Lerone Murphy. Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates will finally get to trade leather after their initial meeting was delayed. Jared Cannonier and Michael “Venom” Page will also collide in middleweight action. After falling short in his bid for UFC gold, Kai Asakura will make his second trip to the Octagon when he faces Tim Elliot.

