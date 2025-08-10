Surging UFC contender Anthony Hernandez promises title win following submission finish in Las Vegas

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

Anthony Hernandez continues to soar in the UFC’s middleweight division, and he promises to take the belt one day.

Anthony Hernandez Victory

Hernandez was tasked with taking on Roman Dolidze in the main event of UFC Vegas 109. Going into the bout, Dolidze hadn’t been finished in his pro MMA career. “Fluffy” became the first man to do so, securing a fourth-round submission via rear-naked choke. The finish earned Hernandez a “Performance of the Night” bonus and extended his winning streak to eight.

During the UFC Vegas 109 post-fight press conference, Hermandez made quite the vow when talking to reporters (h/t MMAFighting).

“I was pissed off my last fight I came in with torn ribs. It went to decision,” Hernandez said after the win. “I just had to do what I had to do to win. This time, I wanted to come show the f*ck out with my hands, my f*cking wrestling, my jiu-jitsu. Show I can do everything.

“I want a title shot. What do I f*cking got to do? I work my butt off. I push myself to the limit every day. All I know is violence and war. Give me a title shot, and I promise I’ll be the next champ.”

You’ll have to go back to March 2020 to find Hernandez’s most recent loss. It was a 39-second TKO defeat to Kevin Holland. Since that fight, “Fluffy” has gone on a tear, defeating the likes of Brendan Allen, Michel Pereira, and now Dolidze.

So, how long does Hernandez have to wait for a crack at UFC gold? Reinier de Ridder, Nassourdine Imavov, and Caio Borralho are ahead of him in terms of facing the winner of the UFC 319 title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. With that said, Hernandez might be able to slide his way into a No. 1 contender bout given his momentum.

Anthony Hernandez will be in attendance in Chicago to witness DDP vs. Chimaev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Hernandez UFC

Related

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis' coach labels Khamzat Chimaev one-trick pony ahead of UFC 319

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025
Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus du Plessis

UFC 319 will have an interesting spectator for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

An emerging UFC middleweight contender will be getting a close look at Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

Elijah Smith, UFC Vegas 109, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 109 Bonus Report: Elijah Smith one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

The Octagon was back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Anthony Hernandez, Romand Dolidze, UFC Vegas 109, Pros react, UFC
Roman Dolidze

Pros react after Anthony Hernandez dominates Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event was headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring Roman Dolidze taking on Anthony Hernandez.

Anthony Hernandez
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 109 Results: Anthony Hernandez stops Roman Dolidze (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 results, including the main event between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez.

Steve Erceg

UFC Vegas 109 Results: Steve Erceg defeats Ode Osbourne (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025
UFC Vegas 109, Roman Dolidze, Anthony Hernandez, Results, UFC
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 109: 'Dolidze vs. Hernandez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

The Octagon is back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev's cardio coach responds to concerns of UFC 319 headliner's gas tank

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 8, 2025

The cardio coach of Khamzat Chimaev has heard the concerns from those who question his fighter’s gas tank.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett
Kamaru Usman

Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett would be a booking mistake right now, says former UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 8, 2025

A former UFC champion doesn’t believe now is the time for Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319, MMA, Nassourdine Imavov
Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland reveals deciding factor in UFC 319 outcome between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 8, 2025

Sean Strickland believes he knows what the determining factor will be when Dricus du Plessis collides with Khamzat Chimaev.