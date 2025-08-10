Dricus du Plessis might be in pound-for-pound discussion if he scores UFC 319 win over Khamzat Chimaev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

The conversation for pound-for-pound could have a new addition if Dricus du Plessis stands tall at UFC 319.

Dricus du Plessis UFC Champion

Entering Saturday’s pay-per-view event, du Plessis has not been beaten since Oct. 6, 2018. The UFC Middleweight Champion’s next challenger is Khamzat Chimaev, who has yet to experience a loss in MMA competition. Many experts have weighed in on what to expect when the cage door closes for du Plessis vs. Chimaev.

Chael Sonnen took to “Good Guy/Bad Guy” to pose the question of just how close du Plessis would be near the top of the pound-for-pound list (h/t MMAJunkie).

“In a division that tough, and I used to be the king at middleweight, I knew middleweights inside and out, they did not have 10 Anderson Silvas at middleweigt, but they do now,” Sonnen said on “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Daniel Cormier. If Dricus can go out and look good and get the win over Chimaev, I think he all of a sudden is going to be flirting with Islam’s space and Ilia’s space.

“He’s going to be flirting with the top three, and that’s the only way we know how to compliment them in our industry, we give them a belt, we give them a main event, then we give them a little bit more, and that top three pound-for-pound placing is very within reach right now for Dricus.”

DDP’s coach, Morne Visser, appeared on the UFC 319 countdown show and he called Chimaev “one-dimensional.” Chimaev has vowed to walk out of Chicago with UFC gold, and he squashed rumors that claimed he’s set on retiring if he defeats du Plessis on Saturday. Things are heating up in the middleweight division with Reinier de Ridder, Nassourdine Imavov, Caio Borralho, and an emerging Anthony Hernandez.

We’ll soon find out who will welcome the next crop of challengers in the UFC middleweight division.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev must finish Dricus du Plessis to win UFC 319 title fight, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025
Anthony Hernandez Victory
UFC

Surging UFC contender Anthony Hernandez promises title win following submission finish in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

Anthony Hernandez continues to soar in the UFC’s middleweight division, and he promises to take the belt one day.

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis' coach labels Khamzat Chimaev one-trick pony ahead of UFC 319

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

The head coach of current UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis has some harsh words for Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus du Plessis

UFC 319 will have an interesting spectator for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

An emerging UFC middleweight contender will be getting a close look at Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

Elijah Smith, UFC Vegas 109, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 109 Bonus Report: Elijah Smith one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

The Octagon was back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Anthony Hernandez, Romand Dolidze, UFC Vegas 109, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Anthony Hernandez dominates Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025
Anthony Hernandez
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 109 Results: Anthony Hernandez stops Roman Dolidze (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 results, including the main event between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez.

Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

UFC Vegas 109 Results: Steve Erceg defeats Ode Osbourne (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 results, including the co-main event between Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne.

UFC Vegas 109, Roman Dolidze, Anthony Hernandez, Results, UFC
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 109: 'Dolidze vs. Hernandez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

The Octagon is back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev's cardio coach responds to concerns of UFC 319 headliner's gas tank

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 8, 2025

The cardio coach of Khamzat Chimaev has heard the concerns from those who question his fighter’s gas tank.