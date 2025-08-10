Dricus du Plessis’ coach labels Khamzat Chimaev one-trick pony ahead of UFC 319

The head coach of current UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis has some harsh words for Khamzat Chimaev.

On Aug. 16, du Plessis will put his gold on the line against Chimaev. Fans and pundits are eager to see what answers the champion and challenger will have for one another on fight night.

Morne Visser, du Plessis’ coach, appeared on the UFC 319 countdown show and he made it clear that the plan is for “Stillknocks” to thwart the wrestling of “Borz” (via MMAFighting.com).

“Khamzat doesn’t know what it is when people want to wrestle him,” Visser said on UFC 319 Countdown. “He’s only facing guys who are trying to get away from his wrestling. We don’t want to try to get away from his wrestling, we want to f*ck him up in his game.”

Visser then took aim at Chimaev, as he believes the No. 1 contender for the middleweight title only knows one discipline to get the job done.

“You can’t think that you’re gonna beat my guy coming with one thing, and that’s wrestling,” Visser explained. “That guy is one-dimensional. Have you seen his standup? I wouldn’t even give him a pro license for his standup. He doesn’t present any problem for us. We’re the problem.”

Chimaev is hoping to stay undefeated and capture UFC gold for the first time in his pro MMA career. As for du Plessis, a win over Chimaev would be his third successful UFC Middleweight Championship defense. The 185-pound titleholder has had defenses against Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. A win over Chimaev would likely lead to du Plessis facing either Reinier de Ridder or the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho next.

For now, Dricus du Plessis must focus on the task at hand on Saturday. Stick to the BJPenn.com homepage for live coverage of UFC 319.