Dricus du Plessis’ coach labels Khamzat Chimaev one-trick pony ahead of UFC 319

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

The head coach of current UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis has some harsh words for Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev

On Aug. 16, du Plessis will put his gold on the line against Chimaev. Fans and pundits are eager to see what answers the champion and challenger will have for one another on fight night.

Morne Visser, du Plessis’ coach, appeared on the UFC 319 countdown show and he made it clear that the plan is for “Stillknocks” to thwart the wrestling of “Borz” (via MMAFighting.com).

“Khamzat doesn’t know what it is when people want to wrestle him,” Visser said on UFC 319 Countdown. “He’s only facing guys who are trying to get away from his wrestling. We don’t want to try to get away from his wrestling, we want to f*ck him up in his game.”

Visser then took aim at Chimaev, as he believes the No. 1 contender for the middleweight title only knows one discipline to get the job done.

“You can’t think that you’re gonna beat my guy coming with one thing, and that’s wrestling,” Visser explained. “That guy is one-dimensional. Have you seen his standup? I wouldn’t even give him a pro license for his standup. He doesn’t present any problem for us. We’re the problem.”

Chimaev is hoping to stay undefeated and capture UFC gold for the first time in his pro MMA career. As for du Plessis, a win over Chimaev would be his third successful UFC Middleweight Championship defense. The 185-pound titleholder has had defenses against Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. A win over Chimaev would likely lead to du Plessis facing either Reinier de Ridder or the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho next.

For now, Dricus du Plessis must focus on the task at hand on Saturday. Stick to the BJPenn.com homepage for live coverage of UFC 319.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 319 will have an interesting spectator for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025
Elijah Smith, UFC Vegas 109, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 109 Bonus Report: Elijah Smith one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

The Octagon was back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Anthony Hernandez, Romand Dolidze, UFC Vegas 109, Pros react, UFC
Roman Dolidze

Pros react after Anthony Hernandez dominates Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event was headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring Roman Dolidze taking on Anthony Hernandez.

Anthony Hernandez
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 109 Results: Anthony Hernandez stops Roman Dolidze (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 results, including the main event between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez.

Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

UFC Vegas 109 Results: Steve Erceg defeats Ode Osbourne (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 results, including the co-main event between Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne.

UFC Vegas 109, Roman Dolidze, Anthony Hernandez, Results, UFC

UFC Vegas 109: 'Dolidze vs. Hernandez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev's cardio coach responds to concerns of UFC 319 headliner's gas tank

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 8, 2025

The cardio coach of Khamzat Chimaev has heard the concerns from those who question his fighter’s gas tank.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett
Kamaru Usman

Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett would be a booking mistake right now, says former UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 8, 2025

A former UFC champion doesn’t believe now is the time for Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319, MMA, Nassourdine Imavov
Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland reveals deciding factor in UFC 319 outcome between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 8, 2025

Sean Strickland believes he knows what the determining factor will be when Dricus du Plessis collides with Khamzat Chimaev.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira explains why he asked to return at UFC Rio and make quick turnaround

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2025

Charles Oliveira will be making a quick turnaround.