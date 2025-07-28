Lerone Murphy explains why he took Aaron Pico fight at UFC 319 on short notice

By Cole Shelton - July 28, 2025

Lerone Murphy knows he’s taking a big risk by facing Aaron Pico on short notice at UFC 319.

Lerone Murphy

Pico was supposed to take on Movsar Evloev at UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday, but Evloev was forced out of the bout. Now, Pico has been booked to make his UFC debut on August 16 against Murphy, who took the fight on three weeks’ notice.

Although Lerone Murphy is facing someone making his debut and not ranked, he knew it was worth it.

“The games the game. From a business perspective, people would have said you shouldn’t take the fight, sit out and wait for a big opportunity. But, it’s like for me, I believe this is a big opportunity,” Murphy said to Ariel Helwani. “I just wanna fight. I’m not getting no younger, I want to stay active, who’s to say when everybody else is ready to fight. Do I want to sit out until November, December? No, I don’t. If I believe I can be champion, I’ve got to be able to fight anybody in any given moment, and that’s it for me. I know it’s a tough fight. I know it’s a dangerous fight. Big risk, big reward. I’m happy and excited.”

Lerone Murphy is ranked sixth at featherweight, so he’s taking a risk by facing Aaron Pico in his debut. But, as Murphy says, he just wants to fight and will prove he can beat whoever.

Lerone Murphy plans to become the No. 1 contender after UFC 319

Not only is this a chance for Lerone Murphy to fight and stay active, but he believes he can become the No. 1 contender.

Murphy believes a win over Pico will put him in a prime position to get a title fight next time out.

“It’s a big opportunity for me, with the position I’m in, to make some noise and try to get that number one spot. A fighter like me, who’s quiet and whatnot, I’ve got to take these chances. They’re not gonna give me nothing for free,” Murphy said.

Murphy is 16-0-1 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Josh Emmett. He’s 8-0-1 in the UFC with notable wins over Dan Ige and Edson Barboza, among others.

