Khamzat Chimaev makes a big prediction for his UFC run in 2025

By Harry Kettle - January 27, 2025

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has made a big prediction for his run in the promotion this year.

Khamzat Chimaev

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is one of the scariest fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He has achieved some incredible things up to this point in his career, but of course, his biggest goal is still ahead of him. The man known as ‘Borz’ is hungry to become a UFC champion, with many believing he should be the next in line for a shot at the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2.

At the bare minimum, fans can’t help but marvel at what he was able to do to Robert Whittaker in their encounter last year. Chimaev made it look easy, and he hopes to do the same thing when competing for the belt.

In a recent message sent on his social media, Chimaev reaffirmed his desire to fight for the gold this year.

Chimaev wants all the smoke

“2025 I will take this belt InShAllah, and no one can stop it [fist emoji].”

Who knows, maybe there’s a chance that Khamzat will be forced to fight again before going after the belt. Either way, though, it seems inevitable at this point that he’s going to become a world champion. If he doesn’t, then it’ll take the performance of a lifetime from the champion in question in order to get past him.

What do you believe will happen when Khamzat Chimaev eventually challenges for a UFC world championship? Do you consider him to be the best middleweight on the planet right now? What is your favorite memory from his mixed martial arts career thus far? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Khamzat Chimaev UFC

