Khamzat Chimaev makes a big prediction for his UFC run in 2025

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has made a big prediction for his run in the promotion this year.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is one of the scariest fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He has achieved some incredible things up to this point in his career, but of course, his biggest goal is still ahead of him. The man known as ‘Borz’ is hungry to become a UFC champion, with many believing he should be the next in line for a shot at the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2.

RELATED: Robert Whittaker offers update on jaw injury suffered against Khamzat Chimaev: “You can’t fight through that”

At the bare minimum, fans can’t help but marvel at what he was able to do to Robert Whittaker in their encounter last year. Chimaev made it look easy, and he hopes to do the same thing when competing for the belt.

In a recent message sent on his social media, Chimaev reaffirmed his desire to fight for the gold this year.

https://twitter.com/KChimaev/status/1883746696620093871