Khamzat Chimaev accuses the UFC of attempting to protect “built up” Israel Adesanya: “They don’t want to kill that guy”
Khamzat Chimaev believes the UFC is attempting to protect Israel Adesanya as he prepares for his middleweight venture.
While we haven’t seen him in the cage for quite some time, Khamzat Chimaev is still one of the biggest names in the UFC. He is a scary prospect for anyone to face and, at middleweight, he may well turn out to be a future champion – so long as he’s able to stay active.
Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, is set to defend his UFC middleweight championship later this year. He is likely to do so against the winner of the upcoming showdown between Dricus du Plessis and Robert Whittaker.
Chimaev, though, has his own thoughts on the career and future of ‘Stylebender’.
“For Israel, there’s nobody there – only me,” Chimaev said. “So if you spoke about money, if you ask the fans, they want to see me and Israel. I’m a bad matchup for him. Everyone knows he’s going to lose the title (to me). That’s why they save that guy.”
“You know they built up him,” Chimaev said. “They don’t want to lose him that fast. (I’d) finish that guy without punches, and that’s why they’re scared. Then (his) story’s dead, you know? They don’t want to kill that guy. Maybe the guy makes money for them, but I still make money, as well, so I don’t know what’s going on.
Chimaev questions Adesanya
“Who is he going to fight? There is nobody. He wins against all the strikers, and I’m a wrestler – a killer. I squeeze the heads of my opponents. I’m the biggest name without the belt. When you fight with me, it’s more money, more fans. When I fight, everyone is waiting for my fight. When I fought with Gilbert (Burns), we weren’t main event, (but) everyone was waiting for us.”
