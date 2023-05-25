search

UFC star Mackenzie Dern accuses estranged husband of repeated physical and emotional abuse

By Harry Kettle - May 25, 2023

In documents obtained by MMA Fighting, Mackenzie Dern has accused her estranged husband Wesley Santos of abuse.

Mackenzie Dern

According to the records in question, Dern has accused Santos of “repeated” physical and emotional abuse. She said that he slammed a door on her leg and dragged her through the house, and even filed a domestic violence restraining order. In addition, she claimed that he “threw my phone, water bottles, pillows and bedding while harassing/intimidating me verbally”.

Dern also said that police responded to the alleged incident in question, but she didn’t file a report. Santos has also responded to the claims, noting that he himself was abused and that legal proceedings are ongoing.

During a recent interview, Mackenzie was asked directly about the situation by Ariel Helwani.

“So I feel like I’ve been having to defend myself this whole time for things that I never thought I’d have to defend myself for,” she said, latter adding, “I was in a situation in my relationship where I couldn’t even defend myself, because I was getting, like, threatened that if I did anything, I’d be talking to the police and I could lose my daughter.

Dern speaks out

“So, I stayed in my relationship because I believed in the family, and I believe that that’s what God wanted and stuff. But there’s a certain point where you try, try and try, and things don’t change. It just keeps getting worse and worse. And then, like I was saying, I wasn’t even able to defend myself. … Like, police were getting called to the house. It was just getting out of control, and going through that in front of your daughter, you don’t want your daughter to witness that.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

What’s next for Mackenzie Dern? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

