UFC star Khamzat Chimaev unfollows Dana White and Darren Till on social media

Khamzat Chimaev’s Unfollow Spree

Twitter user RainManMMA recently took notice of Khamzat Chimaev’s Twitter account and saw that he scrubbed some accounts off his follow list. Two of those names are Dana White and Darren Till.

Khamzat Chimaev unfollowed everyone but Andrew Tate and Tam Khan 👀… No longer following Dana white, Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard.. No longer following Darren till 👀 pic.twitter.com/7O18acPoeo — 🌧🌧🌧🌧 (@RainManMMA) May 24, 2023

Scrubbing Till is noteworthy, as Chimaev and “The Gorilla” had been training together and appeared to be getting along quite nicely. Of course, an unfollow on social media doesn’t always mean something is going on behind the scenes, but it is interesting.

As of late, Chimaev has been vocal about the UFC’s booking decisions. He recently took to his YouTube channel to share his belief that the UFC wants Colby Covington to win the welterweight title because he’s an American.

“I don’t know what UFC wants to do,” Chimaev said. “They give it to Colby that chance. When he win his last fight? I don’t remember. Who did he win against? Nobody. He’s a nobody, he wins against nobody. Usman broke his chin two times. He knocked down that guy. He is sh*t and they give that chance for him because maybe he’s from USA. They want the belt for him. I’m from Sweden, I live in Dubai, so maybe they don’t want to give that belt to me. So, only that thing I see. I don’t know what else. Maybe they have good plans for me, I don’t know. I trust that guys, so we’ll see.”