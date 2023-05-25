search

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev unfollows Dana White and Darren Till on social media

By Fernando Quiles - May 25, 2023

Could Khamzat Chimaev be at odds with UFC President Dana White and Darren Till?

Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev hasn’t fought since September 2022 when he submitted Kevin Holland. “Borz” and White have since disagreed over what the holdup has been in terms of his next fight. The boss claimed that Chimaev hasn’t been seen in action since due to personal issues. Chimaev has denied this.

“I have no problems with fights, if they gave me a fight, I would have fought a long time ago, I did so many training camps and not one fight, the problem is definitely not with me, prepared in Dubai then to Thailand, why do I train so much if there is no fight, I don’t understand,” Chimaev tweeted.

Khamzat Chimaev’s Unfollow Spree

Twitter user RainManMMA recently took notice of Khamzat Chimaev’s Twitter account and saw that he scrubbed some accounts off his follow list. Two of those names are Dana White and Darren Till.

Scrubbing Till is noteworthy, as Chimaev and “The Gorilla” had been training together and appeared to be getting along quite nicely. Of course, an unfollow on social media doesn’t always mean something is going on behind the scenes, but it is interesting.

As of late, Chimaev has been vocal about the UFC’s booking decisions. He recently took to his YouTube channel to share his belief that the UFC wants Colby Covington to win the welterweight title because he’s an American.

“I don’t know what UFC wants to do,” Chimaev said. “They give it to Colby that chance. When he win his last fight? I don’t remember. Who did he win against? Nobody. He’s a nobody, he wins against nobody. Usman broke his chin two times. He knocked down that guy. He is sh*t and they give that chance for him because maybe he’s from USA. They want the belt for him. I’m from Sweden, I live in Dubai, so maybe they don’t want to give that belt to me. So, only that thing I see. I don’t know what else. Maybe they have good plans for me, I don’t know. I trust that guys, so we’ll see.”

