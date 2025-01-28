Chatri Sityodtong promises fans that ONE 170 will be “biggest show in Thailand’s history” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

In recent years, Thailand has hosted some of the biggest shows in ONE Championship’s history. But according to ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, none come bigger and better than this week’s ONE 170 

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

Bangkok, Thailand’s sold-out Impact Arena will play host to the prolific event on Friday, January 24. There, a jam-packed card across Muay Thai, MMA, kickboxing, and submission grappling bouts goes down live in Asia primetime.

Sityodtong is very excited for ONE 170. Moreover, the newly crowned BJJ black belt believes the action on hand will have the world in awe this Friday.  

“I am excited to be back home in Thailand to put on what I believe will be the biggest show by far in Thailand’s history,” Sityodtong said at the ONE 170 pre-fight press conference. 

“First of all, we have not only an incredibly stacked card, we have three World Title fights, and every single fight on this card is going to be electric. It’s going to light up, not just a stadium at Impact Arena – which was sold out weeks ago – but it’s going to light up the world. Guaranteed, we’ll be trending all over the world.”

Chatri Sityodtong explains “The Beast in Me’s” involvement at ONE 170

ONE 170 may be a blockbuster event in its own right. However, the huge card will also feature a live production of an upcoming Hollywood flick. 

The Beast In Me, starring Russell Crowe of Gladiator fame, will feature a live fight sequence in the iconic Circle. So, ONE’s leading man Chatri Sityodtong is excited to see the fruits of his labor on the silver screen.  

“Nine months ago, Russell Crowe reached out to me saying they want to film a story about ONE Championship and about ONE Championship athletes. So I thought the best way to do this was at Impact Arena, where the crowd will be the loudest and will fill the whole stadium for this movie,” Sityodtong said.  

“So during the fight, there will be a five-minute break where Russell Crowe’s team will come out with their actors to film their fights in the ring to get a chance to win the belt in the movie.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Chatri Sityodtong ONE Championship

Related

Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali expects toughest battle yet versus Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025
Tawanchai
ONE Championship

What's next for Tawanchai following flawless ONE 170 performance?

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai looked better than ever at ONE 170. But he’s still hungry for more gold. 

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

New interim champ Nabil Anane credits old foe for showing him “what a world-class athlete is” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Newly crowned ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane made the most of his opportunity at ONE 170, and now the 6-foot-4 superstar is savoring the most profound moment of his career. Having said that, he has little time to rest.  

Marcelo Garcia
ONE Championship

Marcelo Garcia opens up on life-threatening battle with stomach cancer 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

On and off the mats, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu icon Marcelo Garcia hasn’t had it easy in recent years. The legendary grappler has overcome an arduous battle with stomach cancer, and now he’s ready to embark on a new chapter of his life. 

Superlek Kiatmoo9
Superlek Kiatmuu9

Superlek breaks down Nico Carrillo-Nabil Anane Interim World Title clash  

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Reigning two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 may be sidelined for this week’s monumental ONE 170 event, but he’ll still be paying attention. 

Jonathan Haggerty

ONE Championship's Jonathan Haggerty teases idea of showdown with UFC's Sean O'Malley

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025
Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane promises war with Nico Carrillo at ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Fifth-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nabil Anane has the opportunity of a lifetime at ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang breaks down ONE 170 main event: “It’s going to be on fire” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 18, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be one of the many fans watching at ONE 170, and he remains very intrigued by the highly anticipated main event. 

Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Tawanchai expects no new threats in rematch with Superbon at ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 17, 2025

Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has a sense of comfort entering ONE 170’s main event.  

Sinsamut Klinmee
ONE Championship

Sinsamut faces Trujillo at ONE 170 for “very big” showdown 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 15, 2025

Lightweight Muay Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee is ready to get back to business, and he’s looking to kick the year off in style at ONE 170.  