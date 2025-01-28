Chatri Sityodtong promises fans that ONE 170 will be “biggest show in Thailand’s history”
In recent years, Thailand has hosted some of the biggest shows in ONE Championship’s history. But according to ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, none come bigger and better than this week’s ONE 170.
Bangkok, Thailand’s sold-out Impact Arena will play host to the prolific event on Friday, January 24. There, a jam-packed card across Muay Thai, MMA, kickboxing, and submission grappling bouts goes down live in Asia primetime.
Sityodtong is very excited for ONE 170. Moreover, the newly crowned BJJ black belt believes the action on hand will have the world in awe this Friday.
“I am excited to be back home in Thailand to put on what I believe will be the biggest show by far in Thailand’s history,” Sityodtong said at the ONE 170 pre-fight press conference.
“First of all, we have not only an incredibly stacked card, we have three World Title fights, and every single fight on this card is going to be electric. It’s going to light up, not just a stadium at Impact Arena – which was sold out weeks ago – but it’s going to light up the world. Guaranteed, we’ll be trending all over the world.”
Chatri Sityodtong explains “The Beast in Me’s” involvement at ONE 170
ONE 170 may be a blockbuster event in its own right. However, the huge card will also feature a live production of an upcoming Hollywood flick.
The Beast In Me, starring Russell Crowe of Gladiator fame, will feature a live fight sequence in the iconic Circle. So, ONE’s leading man Chatri Sityodtong is excited to see the fruits of his labor on the silver screen.
“Nine months ago, Russell Crowe reached out to me saying they want to film a story about ONE Championship and about ONE Championship athletes. So I thought the best way to do this was at Impact Arena, where the crowd will be the loudest and will fill the whole stadium for this movie,” Sityodtong said.
“So during the fight, there will be a five-minute break where Russell Crowe’s team will come out with their actors to film their fights in the ring to get a chance to win the belt in the movie.”
