Chatri Sityodtong promises fans that ONE 170 will be “biggest show in Thailand’s history” 

In recent years, Thailand has hosted some of the biggest shows in ONE Championship’s history. But according to ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, none come bigger and better than this week’s ONE 170.

Bangkok, Thailand’s sold-out Impact Arena will play host to the prolific event on Friday, January 24. There, a jam-packed card across Muay Thai, MMA, kickboxing, and submission grappling bouts goes down live in Asia primetime.

Sityodtong is very excited for ONE 170. Moreover, the newly crowned BJJ black belt believes the action on hand will have the world in awe this Friday.

“I am excited to be back home in Thailand to put on what I believe will be the biggest show by far in Thailand’s history,” Sityodtong said at the ONE 170 pre-fight press conference.

“First of all, we have not only an incredibly stacked card, we have three World Title fights, and every single fight on this card is going to be electric. It’s going to light up, not just a stadium at Impact Arena – which was sold out weeks ago – but it’s going to light up the world. Guaranteed, we’ll be trending all over the world.”