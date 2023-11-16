Bellator 301: ‘Amosov vs. Jackson’ Weigh-In Results: 1 fighter misses weight

By Zain Bando - November 16, 2023

Bellator 301 takes place Friday night from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., as it is the promotion’s third trip back to “The Windy City” in one year and its second of 2023.

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson

The 16-fight Bellator 301 card features many huge names from top-to-bottom, including two world title fights and a Grand Prix lightweight semifinal bout.

In the Bellator 301 main event, Ukraine’s undefeated Yaroslav Amosov takes on Jason Jackson for the welterweight title as Amosov puts his unbeaten record on the line.

Amosov has been unstoppable since breaking into the Bellator scene in July 2018, which includes wins over Logan Storley (x2), Douglas Lima, Michael Paige, and Ed Ruth.

RELATED: Sergio Pettis sends message to aspiring athletes: “I just want to be an example for everyone”

As for Jackson, he enters Bellator 301 as the division’s top contender, having won six straight. His streak includes many names similar to Amosov’s pedigree, with Jackson’s biggest arguably coming against Benson Henderson, the former UFC lightweight champion.

The Bellator 301 co-main event is a legacy fight between Bellator’s two best bantamweights, as Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix will lock horns to unify their respective titles.

Pettis beat Patricio Pitbull in June, while Mix won five straight and knocked out Raufeon Stots in his last outing in July.

The Bellator 301 card also features a Grand Prix semifinal bout between Patricky Pitbull and Alexander Shabily. The winner was originally scheduled to face Usman Nurmagomedov in the finals, but after Nurmagomedov failed a drug test, Bellator opted to put Brent Primus back into the tournament.

Whether Primus will face the winner is unknown, as Bellator has yet to announce a decision at press time.

A rematch between former Bellator interim bantamweight champion Stots and Danny Sabatello will ignite the hometown Sabatello crowd. Also, A.J. McKee will take on Sidney Outlaw at lightweight, totaling a five-fight Bellator 301 main card.

Below is the Bellator 301 bout order, along with weigh-in results. Find out if every fighter successfully made weight, which occurred Thursday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT at Hotel Chicago.

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT)

  • Welterweight World Title Bout: C-Yaroslav Amosov (169.6 pounds)  vs. #2-Jason Jackson (169.6 pounds)
  • Bantamweight World Title Unification Main Event: C-Sergio Pettis (135 pounds)* vs. IC-Patchy Mix (135 pounds)**
  • Bantamweight Main Card Bout: #2-Raufeon Stots (135.8 pounds) vs. #6-Danny Sabatello (135.8 pounds)
  • Lightweight Bout: #6-AJ McKee (155.6 pounds) vs. #5-Sidney Outlaw (156 pounds)
  • Lightweight World Grand Prix Semi-Final: #1-Patricky Pitbull (154.4 pounds) vs. #2-Alexander Shabliy  (155 pounds)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator YouTube, Pluto TV, Showtime Sports’ YouTube channel, 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT)

  • Heavyweight Bout: #6-Tyrell Fortune (245 pounds) vs. #7-Marcelo Golm (260.4 pounds)
  • Flyweight Bout: #5-Sumiko Inaba (125.2 pounds) vs. #6-Denise Kielholtz (124 pounds)
  • Featherweight Bout: #6-Timur Khizriev (146 pounds)* vs. #7-Justin Gonzales (145.4 pounds)
  • Lightweight Bout: #10-Archie Colgan (155.4 pounds) vs. Pieter Buist (155.6 pounds)
  • Flyweight Bout: Keri Taylor Melendez (126.6 pounds)** vs. Sabriye Sengul (125.6 pounds)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Matheus Mattos (135.2 pounds) vs. Richard Palencia (136 pounds)
  • Welterweight Bout: Ramazan Kuramagomedov (171 pounds) vs. Randall Wallace (170.4 pounds)
  • 160-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Islam Mamedov (159.4 pounds)* vs. Killys Mota (160 pounds)
  • Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (145.4 pounds) vs. Jefferson Pontes (145.6 pounds)
  • Lightweight Bout: Mike Hamel (155.8 pounds) vs. Tim Wilde (156.2 pounds)
  • Featherweight Bout: Yves Landu (145.2 pounds) vs. Isao Kobayashi (145.4 pounds)

*=Pettis needed a towel to make championship weight.

**=Mix was given an hour to make the bantamweight limit. He made weight on his second attempt after coming in at 135.2.

*=Khisriev made weight with a towel.

***=Taylor Melendez missed weight – only fighter to miss.

*=Mamedov weighed in under the contract weight limit.

Do you have any surprises with the Bellator 301 weigh-in results? Let us know, Penn Nation!

