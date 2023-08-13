UFC Vegas 78 Results: Khalil Rountree Jr. stops Chris Daukaus in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 results, including the heavyweight bout between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Chris Daukaus.

Rountree Jr. (12-5 MMA) is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision win over Dustin Jacoby last October. Prior to that narrow victory, ‘The War Horse’ was coming off back-to-back TKO wins over Modestas Bukauskas and Karl Roberson.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus (12-7 MMA) will be making his light heavyweight debut following three consecutive knockouts losses inside the UFC’s heavyweight division. During that rough stretch, the Philadelphia native experienced stoppage losses at the hands of Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis.

Round of this heavyweight contest begins and Daukaus comes forward with a three-punch combination. A follow up straight right is met by a check hook from Khalil Rountree. Another check hook glances off the chin. A straight left from now from Rountree. The check hook lands again and wobbles Chris Daukaus. Another check hook, and Daukaus shoots. He pushes Khalil up against the fence. The fighters jockey for position. A knee from Daukaus lands on the break. Another check hook from Rountree. He comes in with a straight left and Daukaus goes down. Some follow up strikes and this one is all over.

Official UFC Vegas 78 Results: Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Chris Daukaus via TKO at 2:40 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Rountree fight next following his TKO victory over Daukaus this evening in Sin City?