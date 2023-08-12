Anthony Joshua KO’s Robert Helenius in Round 7 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023
Anthony Joshua squared off with Robert Helenius in the headliner of tonight’s boxing event at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Anthony Joshua, Robert Helenius, Boxing, KO, Knockout

Helenius (32-5) stepped in on short notice to replace Joshua’s original opponent Dillian Whyte, who was pulled from the fight due to an adverse finding in a drug test last week.

‘The Nordic Nightmare’ entered the contest looking to build off the momentum of his recent TKO victory over Mika Mielonen which occurred just last week in his home country of Finland. Prior to that, the 39-year-old had suffered a first-round knockout loss to Deontay Wilder in October of last year.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua (26-3) was returning to the squared circle for the first time since defeating Jermaine Franklin by unanimous decision back in April of this year. That victory was of course preceded by back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

Tonight’s ‘Joshua vs. Helenius’ bout resulted in a seventh-round knockout victory for the 33-year-old Brit.

Anthony Joshua connected with a perfectly timed right hand midway through the seventh round which sent Robert Helenius crashing to the canvas. Check out the finish below:

Promoter Eddie Hearn had the following to say following Joshua’s knockout win and future ambitions:

“It’s the fight we want, it’s a three-fight plan, Helenius, Deontay Wilder, then Tyson Fury. That’s the ambition of the team. Things have changed, he’s a mature heavyweight. He took his time and delivered one of the knockouts of the year. He’s smarter, he’ll take his time.”

Hearn continued:

“It’s dangerous coming in, everybody expects one round, two rounds, three rounds. He saved the show. It’s a box ticked, now it’s Wilder in January. Saudi Arabia want a January date, Shelly texted me with a fingers crossed, it’s one of the biggest fights of all time.”

What did you think of Anthony Joshua’s performance this evening in London?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News

