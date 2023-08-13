UFC Vegas 78 Results: Cub Swanson defeats Hakeem Dawodu (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 results, including the featherweight co-main event between Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu.

Swanson (28-13 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Jonathan Martinez last October. Prior to that defeat, ‘Killer Cub’ was coming off a TKO victory over fellow veteran Darren Elkins in December of 2021.

Meanwhile, Hakeem Dawodu (13-4-1 MMA) will also be looking to return to the win column when he takes to the Octagon this evening in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old Canadian suffered a decision loss to Julian Erosa in his most previous effort at UFC 279. That loss was preceded by a unanimous decision victory over Michael Trizano in February of 2022.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 78 co-main event begins and Hakeem Dawodu comes forward with a pair of low kicks. Cub Swanson returns fire with a combination. Another low kick from Hakeem. Good exchanges in the pocket. Swanson ends it with a right cross. The fighters exchange lefts. Dawodu back to low kicks. He follows those up with a body kick. Swanson lands a low kick. Dawodu answers. A nice body shot scores for Swanson. Dawodu with a low kick and then a 1-2. A stiff jab from Dawodu. A nice exchange in the center. Dawodu with a body kick. He lands a crisp jab. Cub with a leaping right. Another low kick from Hakeem. A head kick now from Swanson. Dawodu ends the round with a leg kick.

Round two begins and Hakeem Dawodu comes forward with a spinning back kick. A nice 1-2 from Cub Swanson. The Canadian forces the clinch and lands a pair of uppercuts. Swanson goes to the body. Dawodu forces the veteran up against the cage. Nice knees to the body from Dawodu. They separate. A solid low kick from Dawodu, but better punches in return from Swanson. Both men with shots in the pocket. Hakeem goes to his low kick and then sticks his opponent with a jab. Swanson with a body shot. More knees from Dawodu. He lands an elbow on the break. Big counter right and leg kick as Swanson invites him to throw down. They’re throwing heat and a left hook catches Swanson just after the horn sounds to end the round.

Round three begins and Cub Swanson comes out aggressively. However, a 1-2 lands for Dawodu first. A good flurry from Swanson in return. They featherweights trade low kicks. Dawodu doubles up on his jab. Swanson lands a right and they trade leg kicks. Dawodu clinches up and Swanson tries a throw but can’t keep him down. Clinch knees from Dawodu. Swanson advancing with volume, Dawodu comes back with counters before taking him to the fence again. Dawodu throws a knee and catches Swanson low. Cub resets and then we restart. Dawodu is starting to put together combos now. He just misses with a head kick. A big left hook from Swanson. Hakeem counters with a 1-2. Swanson shoots for a takedown and gets it. He’s working from guard. One minute to go. Swanson moves to half guard. He attempts an arm triangle. Dawodu kicks his way free, but Swanson finds his way to the back. He is looking for a rear-naked choke. Dawodu sweeps into guard at the final horn.

Official UFC Vegas 78 Results: Cub Swanson def. Hakeem Dawodu by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Swanson fight next following his victory over Dawodu this evening in Sin City?