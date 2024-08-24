Spoiler Alert! Khalil Rountree Jr. will “walk through” Alex Pereira at UFC 307

By Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

Khalil Rountree Jr. is going to shock a lot of people this October when he “walks through” Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Khalil Rountree Jr., Alex Pereira, UFC 307, UFC

That’s according to former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, who believes ‘Poatan’ is tailor made for ‘The War Horse’.

UFC 307 will take place on Saturday, October 5th at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Headlining the event will be a light heavyweight title fight between current champion Alex Pereira (11-2 MMA) taking on the No. 8 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. (13-5 MMA).

Ahead of the hotly debated title fight, former UFC title challenger turned MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has delivered a bold prediction for how the contest will play out.

Speaking on the ‘Good Guy / Bad Guy’ show with Daniel Cormier, ‘The American Gangster’ shared the following explanation as to why he believes Rountree Jr. will be able to “walk through” Pereira this coming October.

“First off, let me give you the hot take of the day… Khalil Rountree Jr. is going to walk through Pereira. That is the worst matchup I could think of. This is like ‘Smackdown’ invading ‘Raw,’ and let me explain. When we think of who’s going to go fight for a title on pay-per-view, we think of other guys who have won a whole bunch of fights on pay-per-view. Well, Khalil was from Smackdown. He came from the other show. He’s been fighting on the Fight Nights and at the Apex and things like this. He’s still won 5 in a row, he stopped 4 of those sons of a guns, and one of them is a former No. 1 contender, our good friend ‘Lionheart’ (Anthony Smith).”

Chael Sonnen continued:

“I will tell you this because I don’t know how familiar you are or the rest of the fans are with Khalil, but he does his absolute best work when he’s being attacked by a kickboxer. It’s not Khalil swarming somebody or taking them down or submitting them. He is a counter fighter, and he loves when you punch or kick at him first.”

Alex Pereira, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC 307, UFC

Concluding, Sonnen believes this is going to be a disaster if the UFC is actually hoping to “protect” Alex Pereira with the Khalil Rountree Jr. matchup (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Mike Tyson used to make guys quit in the back, Cain Velasquez would have guys wilt in the back. Anderson Silva would make guys wilt in the back as they were so scared of what was going to happen. Pereira is entering that territory. Rountree is the wrong matchup. All those scary punches and kicks that Pereira does, that’s where Rountree does his finest work. This is a massive disaster for anybody that thinks the UFC is trying to protect Alex. If they’re trying to protect Alex, somebody just made a big mistake.”

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr. collide on October 5th in Salt Lake City?

