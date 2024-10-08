Regian Eersel relishes redemption win at ONE Fight Night 25: “I’m very satisfied” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 8, 2024

Regian Eersel went home a happy man following his exhilarating performance in the main event of ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video last Friday, October 4.   

Regian Eersel

There, “The Immortal” reclaimed the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship after an intense five-round rematch against Alexis Nicolas. 

The Surinamese-Dutch star entered the bout in Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium with a clear goal in mind — redemption.  

After narrowly losing the belt in their first encounter this past April, Eersel came back with a vengeance. 

“I’m very satisfied, it’s one of the best things. So yeah, I’m very happy,” he said. 

From the opening bell, Eersel took control of the action, pressing forward and unloading a barrage of powerful right hands that kept Nicolas on the defensive.

Though Nicolas found moments of success in the later rounds, Eersel had already built a commanding lead. His relentless pace left little room for his French rival to mount a comeback. 

When the final bell rang, there was no question who the victor was. Eersel was awarded a well-deserved unanimous decision win. 

The victory reinstated Eersel’s states as a two-sport World Champion, as he also holds the divisional Muay Thai crown. 

For Eersel, beating Nicolas was not only a career milestone but also a personal triumph. 

“I got a lot of messages [saying] that I was going to sleep. But that only [added] fuel to the fire. It only motivated me, and you saw the result,” he said. 

Regian Eersel thumbs down third fight vs. Alexis Nicolas for now

As for the future, Regian Eersel has no plans to pursue a trilogy bout with Nicolas at this point.  

Instead, he looks forward to new challenges in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, eager to see what ONE Championship has in store for him next. 

“Not right now. Maybe in the future,” Eersel said. “I have no names to fight. I fought the whole division. So we will see who ONE brings for me.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

