Rafael Fiziev reveals why he thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest of all time

Rafael Fiziev has revealed that he considers Khabib Nurmagomedov to be the best of all time. He also has a very simple explanation as to why.

Throughout the course of his career, Khabib Nurmagomedov was known as one of the best fighters in mixed martial arts. Now, almost five years after his retirement from the sport, he’s widely recognized as one of the greatest of all time. From his fight style to his unbeaten 29-0 record, Khabib did some unbelievable things in MMA – and even in his coaching career, he’s been able to carry that reign of dominance forward.

Rafael Fiziev, meanwhile, is hoping to vault himself into contention when it comes to becoming a world champion in his own right. He’ll take on Justin Gaethje this weekend at UFC 313, in a co-main event that could give him the opportunity to fight for the belt later this year.

In a recent interview, Fiziev named Khabib, who has previously beaten Justin Gaethje himself, as his personal greatest of all time.