Rafael Fiziev reveals why he thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest of all time

By Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

Rafael Fiziev has revealed that he considers Khabib Nurmagomedov to be the best of all time. He also has a very simple explanation as to why.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Throughout the course of his career, Khabib Nurmagomedov was known as one of the best fighters in mixed martial arts. Now, almost five years after his retirement from the sport, he’s widely recognized as one of the greatest of all time. From his fight style to his unbeaten 29-0 record, Khabib did some unbelievable things in MMA – and even in his coaching career, he’s been able to carry that reign of dominance forward.

RELATED: Rafael Fiziev criticizes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fighting style: “I was never his fan”

Rafael Fiziev, meanwhile, is hoping to vault himself into contention when it comes to becoming a world champion in his own right. He’ll take on Justin Gaethje this weekend at UFC 313, in a co-main event that could give him the opportunity to fight for the belt later this year.

In a recent interview, Fiziev named Khabib, who has previously beaten Justin Gaethje himself, as his personal greatest of all time.

 

The Best: with Rafael Fiziev 👤🔥

🎙️ @CarolinePearce / @RafaelFiziev #UFC313 | Saturday | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/Zv6MDwQF64

— UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) March 7, 2025

Fiziev praises Khabib

“The guy who never lost, the one guy. It’s Khabib, yeah.”

The Nurmagomedov family is still running rampant across the entirety of mixed martial arts. In multiple weight classes and in multiple promotions, they are dominating. In a lot of ways, that all started with Khabib and the coaching he received from his father.

Do you consider Khabib Nurmagomedov to be the greatest of all time? If not, who else would you put in that position? What do you make of Rafael Fiziev’s chances this weekend? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

