Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin explains why he thinks Conor McGregor continues to troll his family

By Harry Kettle - February 14, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin has explained why he believes Conor McGregor continues to hound his family.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White

Conor McGregor has been on something of a downward spiral in the last few years. In the last few months, especially, the public opinion of him has gone down dramatically. At this point, many aren’t sure that he’ll ever compete again inside the Octagon.

For McGregor, though, the biggest thing that still seems to bother him is his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018. It’s something that he’s never seemed to be able to get over, and because of that, he continues to troll the Nurmagomedov family to this day.

In a recent interview, Usman Nurmagomedov explained why he thinks McGregor has such an obsession with his family.

Usman Nurmagomedov’s view on McGregor

“Maybe because Khabib kicked his ass,” Nurmagomedov told MMA Fighting when addressing McGregor. “He wants a rematch but he has to live with this all his life and his kids have to live with this all his life.

“When his kids will grow up, when his kids are 18 [years old], people will say ‘hey your father tried to do some crazy stuff but some guy from Dagestan came to America and kicked your father’s ass.’ That’s it. That’s why he cannot sleep even.”

“He has to live with this and pass with this,” Nurmagomedov said. “All his family, all his legacy, all this, is around this. He lost to Khabib when had to win. But it [did not] happen. Khabib smashed his face, his team and all for what he was working [for].

“When Khabib beat him, he [did not] come back to fighting, even for life I think. He’s going to drink. He’s going to beat some women. He’s stupid.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

What should be next for Conor McGregor? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

