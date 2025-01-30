Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki IV booked for ONE 172

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 29, 2025

ONE Championship returns to Japan in just two months’ time, and they’re bringing the latest installment of a long-running feud between two MMA standouts. 

Eduard Folayang

On Sunday, March 23, former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champions Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki will go to battle for the fourth time when they meet inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.   

The duo’s history dates back to November 2016, when the pair first met at ONE: DEFENDING HONOR. Folayang successfully defended his crown that night, stopping the Japanese star in the third round.   

That marks his only win over Aoki. “Tobikan Judan” went on to secure back-to-back submission victories over the Filipino legend in 2019 and 2021. The first happened during his final World Title defense.  

Four years on from their final meeting, ONE 172 will likely provide the final collision for the MMA veterans. It’ll be a chance for Aoki to cement his greatness against his rival, while Folayang will look to tie the two up forevermore.  

Eduard Folayang out to even the scores at ONE 172

Former ONE lightweight MMA king Eduard Folayang is out to even the playing field against fellow former titleholder Shinya Aoki at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang. 

Currently, Aoki leads the way with a 2-1 advantage in their series. He’s gotten revenge on an early defeat with consecutive submission victories.  

But Folayang has shown that, on his day, he’s still as lethal as he ever was. He proved that when he scored a trademark knockout of Amir Khan at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.  

So, should the best version of “Landslide” return at ONE 172, he could even the scores at two wins apiece with his Japanese foe. 

