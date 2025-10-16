Kevin Holland vows to f**k ‘s**t up’ against Mike Malott at UFC Vancouver

Kevin Holland is planning on making some noise at UFC Vancouver.

Holland is set to return to the Octagon in the co-main event against Mike Malott in a pivotal fight at welterweight. Heading into the bout, Holland has full confidence that he will be able to beat Malott and stun the Canadian crowd. Should he win, Holland plans to get another fight in this year – hopefully against Neil Magny – as he wants to create some noise at welterweight.

“Put the work in on this dude, then hopefully run something back and get our sixth fight of the year,” Holland said to MMAJunkie. “Next year will be a chill year. But in 2027, I’ll fight seven times. I’ve fought enough this year where next year I can just relax a little bit. Let the brain rest up, let the body heal up and I’ll be ready to get back out there the year after. I’d like to say whatever happens on Saturday, I’ll get one more in. Saturday night, I’m f*****g s**t up. So I’m for sure getting one more in.”

Holland is confident he will be able to make quick work of Malott and make a quick turnaround to fight one more time this year.

Kevin Holland believes Mike Malott is a ‘step behind’ him

Despite Holland being the betting underdog, he is confident he will get this hand raised at UFC Vancouver.

Holland believes he’s a step ahead of Malott, and he will prove that on Saturday night.

“I thought it was Matthews, but it’s no big deal,” Holland said. “I’ve seen the guy fight. The guy is a wonderful fighter, but he’s just a step behind the level of competition that I am, and he’s two steps behind the level of competition I usually lose to – so it’s just not going to be a good one.”

Kevin Holland is coming off a decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez.