Davey Grant eager to be the ‘bad guy’ against Charles Jourdain at UFC Vancouver: ‘I’m looking to knock him out’

By Cole Shelton - October 15, 2025
Davey Grant

Davey Grant is excited to go into enemy territory on Saturday at UFC Vancouver.

Grant is set to take on Canadian Charles Jourdain in a fan-friendly fight at bantamweight. Grant is coming off an upset win over Da’Mon Blackshear in July and is thrilled to already be fighting again.

“Honestly, I was over the moon,” Grant said of the quick turnaround on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It was a lot quicker than I expected, but the timing wasn’t the best. I was planning on moving to Dubai. Totally changed that and then moved to Vegas. I moved to Vegas. I was in Dubai for two weeks after the fight, changed my mind, and felt like I had to train at Syndicate.”

Although Grant got a quick turnaround, he will be going into enemy territory to face Jourdain, which he’s looking forward.

“It’s always great to fight in the arenas,” Grant said. “I’ll be the bad guy, but it’s all just banter, I thrive off that, it gets more eyes on the fight… You never know what is going to happen in a fight. But I have a feeling it’s going to be a fantastic fight.”

Davey Grant eyes KO win at UFC Vancouver

Entering UFC Vancouver, Davey Grant is the underdog once again, which doesn’t surprise him.

But Grant has full confidence he will be able to get another win and expects to KO Charles Jourdain.

“It’s going to be a scrap. I’m looking to knock him out, and he’s trying to knock me out, which is good for the fans. Let’s just see who is the best that night,” Grant said.

Should Grant get his hand raised, the goal is to make a quick turnaround and expect to get a ranked opponent next.

“I think 100% (the winner gets a ranked guy next)… If I come out of this one unscathed, and I get offered another fight, I’m not turning it down. I’m going to stay read,y and you just never know,” Grant said.

