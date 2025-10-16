Alex Pereira has solidified legendary status, says former UFC champion

Alex Pereira has been on a tear ever since entering the UFC, and one ex-champion thinks “Poatan” should be considered a legend by now.

Pereira entered the world of MMA after a stellar kickboxing career that saw him win gold in two weight classes. “Poatan” would repeat history, this time under the UFC banner with title reigns at middleweight and light heavyweight. He is now a two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion after getting revenge on Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold said he can no longer deny Pereira’s legendary status (h/t MMAFighting).

“I used to hate on Alex Pereira, but motherf*cker’s a gangster,” Rockhold told TMZ Sports. “It’s all about confidence. It’s all about balls. He has it. He f*cking has it. I’m not going to lie. I can’t hate on the motherf*cker anymore. He’s one of the GOATs.”

Rockhold is in awe of how Pereira became such a dominant force in MMA as quickly as he did.

“He carries the same mindset every f*cking time. He doesn’t have a ground game, but the motherf*cker’s got balls. No more hate. Alex, God bless. You’re a gangster. He’s one of the best champs of all time. Honestly, it’s impressive.”

“Poatan” is currently healing from a broken foot. He expects to heal in time for the UFC White House card in 2026. Pereira is hoping to face Jon Jones at the historic event. UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that he won’t start discussing fights for the card until Feb. 2026.

Whether or not Pereira will get the Jones fight remains to be seen. While White admitted he’d prefer it if Pereira handles some more business at 205 pounds, he didn’t rule out the possibility. Given how much “Poatan” has done for the UFC, one has to wonder if he will get his wish.