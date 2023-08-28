Kevin Holland doubts he’ll get a chance to face Ian Machado Garry: “I don’t think I fit the blueprint”

Kevin Holland Doesn’t Think He’ll Fight Ian Machado Garry Anytime Soon

Kevin Holland appeared on the “Believe You Me” podcast and explained why he doubts the UFC will book him to fight Ian Machado Garry, at least not for a while (via MMAJunkie).

“They have a blueprint for guys like that, and I don’t think I fit the blueprint,” Holland said. “I don’t think I fit the bill when it comes to what Ian Garry has planned and, you know, props to the guy. Nothing but respect.

“The dude’s 25 and he takes his career very, very seriously. When I was 25 years old, I really didn’t give two sh*ts about the career, so props to that guy. When I was 25, I wanted to make it, but didn’t really care if I did. He’s there and he’s taking advantage of it.”

The good news for Holland is that his next fight is set. He will be sharing the Octagon with Jack Della Maddalena on September 16 on the UFC Noche card. If Holland can pull off a massive win over the surging Maddalena, he may put himself in a better position to fight Ian Machado Garry. Time will tell how things will play out for Holland and whether or not he can eventually get the Garry fight.