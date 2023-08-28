Kevin Holland doubts he’ll get a chance to face Ian Machado Garry: “I don’t think I fit the blueprint”

By Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023

Kevin Holland would like to share the Octagon with Ian Machado Garry, but he doesn’t think the bout will happen in the near future.

Kevin Holland

Garry has been emerging in the UFC welterweight division. He’s fresh off a dominant unanimous decision victory over seasoned veteran Neil Magny at UFC 292. Garry has called for a showdown with Stephen Thompson, but “Wonderboy” is more interested in a clash with former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

RELATED: IAN MACHADO GARRY PROMISES STEPHEN THOMPSON FIGHT HAPPENS NEXT, SAYS IT WILL BE A “SHOW FOR THE AGES”

Kevin Holland Doesn’t Think He’ll Fight Ian Machado Garry Anytime Soon

Kevin Holland appeared on the “Believe You Me” podcast and explained why he doubts the UFC will book him to fight Ian Machado Garry, at least not for a while (via MMAJunkie).

“They have a blueprint for guys like that, and I don’t think I fit the blueprint,” Holland said. “I don’t think I fit the bill when it comes to what Ian Garry has planned and, you know, props to the guy. Nothing but respect.

“The dude’s 25 and he takes his career very, very seriously. When I was 25 years old, I really didn’t give two sh*ts about the career, so props to that guy. When I was 25, I wanted to make it, but didn’t really care if I did. He’s there and he’s taking advantage of it.”

The good news for Holland is that his next fight is set. He will be sharing the Octagon with Jack Della Maddalena on September 16 on the UFC Noche card. If Holland can pull off a massive win over the surging Maddalena, he may put himself in a better position to fight Ian Machado Garry. Time will tell how things will play out for Holland and whether or not he can eventually get the Garry fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ian Garry Kevin Holland UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen Merab Dvalishvili

Chael Sonnen thinks Merab Dvalishvili could be risking his career by waiting for UFC title shot

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023
Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC
Max Holloway

Max Holloway responds after Ilia Topuria suggests it’s time for him to retire following win at UFC Singapore

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023

Max Holloway will not be heeding Ilia Topuria’s advice.

Anthony Smith, Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

Alex Pereira sounds off on “washed up” Anthony Smith for bashing other fighters: “He never amounted to anything”

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023

Alex Pereira has some scathing words for fellow UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie
Max Holloway

Max Holloway heaps praise on MMA “legend” The Korean Zombie: “It was an honor to be his last fight”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

Max Holloway has praised Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, following their fantastic fight at UFC Singapore.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 269
UFC

UFC champion Sean O’Malley sounds off on MMA managers that take 20% of fighter purses: “If you do this to the fighters you are a POS”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has taken a shot at MMA managers who take a certain amount of their fighter’s purse.

Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos responds to fight offer from lightweight veteran Michael Johnson: “If you want to go up and fight a small WW I’m game”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023
Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson reveals the alternative fight offers he received for UFC 291, says he wants Kamaru Usman next

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

Stephen Thompson has spoken candidly about what the future holds for him after what happened back at UFC 291.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

UFC 293 headliner Israel Adesanya hasn't forgotten about Dricus du Plessis: "I do want that fight"

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya still has Dricus du Plessis on his radar.

Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Marlon Vera insists fighting Sean O’Malley for UFC title makes sense: "There’s no way they’re not going to do it right now"

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

Marlon Vera is convinced that the UFC will book him in a title fight against Sean O’Malley.

Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley UFC
Sean O'Malley

Ilia Topuria and Sean O’Malley trade shots over talk of a potential fight at featherweight: “I see this fight as too easy of a challenge”

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

Featherweight contender Ilia Topuria and UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley have gotten into an exchange on social media.