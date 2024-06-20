Tawanchai-Jo Nattawut rivalry to ignite ONE 169: Atlanta

For the third time, Tawanchai PK Saenchai and “Smokin” Jo Nattawut will lock horns in what promises to be an explosive showdown aimed at settling their unfinished business.

The latest installment of their rivalry happens at ONE 169: Atlanta at the State Farm Arena on November 8. There, Tawanchai’s ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship will once again be on the line.

The saga between these two warriors began in October 2023 when they first clashed under kickboxing rules.

Their initial encounter was nothing short of spectacular. It delivered a thrilling, back-and-forth battle that had fans worldwide glued to their screens.

Tawanchai emerged victorious that night, taking a razor-close decision. However, the electrifying nature of the first meeting left the door wide open for a rematch.

The rematch happened at ONE 167 on Prime Video earlier this month. The stakes were even higher as Tawanchai’s ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title was up for grabs.

In a five-round war, both men pushed themselves to the brink, exchanging concussive offense from bell to bell.

Once again, Tawanchai managed to eke out a majority decision victory to retain his seat atop the division.