Kelvin Gastelum announces official plans to return to UFC welterweight division: “I’m going to get shredded!”

Former UFC title challenger Kelvin Gastelum is officially back at 170 pounds.

The 31-year-old is fresh off his clash with Chris Curtis in April at UFC 287. In that outing, the two middleweights put on a show in the three-round contest. After 15 minutes of action, it was Gastelum who halted ‘The Action Man’, winning by unanimous decision.

That win was a massive one for the former title challenger, and he’s looking to keep the momentum going. On Twitter, Gastelum released an announcement video, where he confirmed plans to move down to welterweight. Following his last fight, the former Ultimate Fighter tournament winner stated that he was debating a move back down to 170 pounds.

Well, it seems that Kelvin Gastelum has decided to make the move official. In the Twitter video announcing the move, the contender joked that he was going to become shredded at the weight class. For Gastelum, the move to welterweight allows for a chance to redeem himself.

He famously competed at welterweight from 2013 to 2016. During that stretch, Gastelum missed weight several times, but now in his 30s, he believes he’s mature and educated enough to make the weight properly.

Kelvin Gastelum announces plans to move to welterweight

“I am making an official announcement, an official drop down to 170,” Kelvin Gastelum stated in the Twitter video. “Expect my next fight to be at 170, I’m going to get shredded! I hope. I think I can make another title run at that weight class, I think I can make it. Why?… Like I said, this is a second chance, this is a renaissance in my career. This is a rebirth.”

He continued, “Before I was young, I was dumb, I was stupid, undisciplined. But now I’m older, hopefully, a little bit more mature and smarter, hopefully. Everybody knows this has always been my weight class to go to but it really just takes me to decide that I’m going to do it. Now I’ve decided that I want to do it, and I’m going to do it.”

