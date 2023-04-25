search
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum to work with Dana White’s nutritionist and make a return to welterweight

By Cole Shelton - April 25, 2023
Kelvin Gastelum, UFC

Kelvin Gastelum will be returning to his old stomping grounds.

Gastelum did an interview with ESPN Deportes and revealed he has told the UFC he is planning on dropping back down to welterweight. The plan is to have his return fight in September, and the UFC was on board with the plan. Along with that, Gastelum will be working with Dana White’s nutritionist, he revealed.

“Kelvin Gastélum told us he is coming back to welterweight, UFC executives agreed with the move and he expects to get a fight in September. He also said He will work with Dana White’s nutritionist to make the move.”

Of course, Gastelum won TUF 17 as a middleweight but entered the tournament as a welterweight and his first fight after the show was at 170lbs. He then fought seven times at welterweight in the UFC – but did miss weight two of them, including weighing in at 180lbs for his scrap against Tyron Woodley. Yet, after one fight at 185lbs, he returned for two more attempts at welterweight before moving up to 185lbs for good in 206.

At middleweight, Kelvin Gastelum found success as he started out his run 3-1 and one No Contest including a KO win over Michael Bisping. That run earned him an interim middleweight title shot against Israel Adesanya but he has struggled since then going 2-5 in his last seven which has helped trigger the move to welterweight.

As of right now, it’s uncertain who Gastelum will fight in his return to welterweight. But, he is a big name in the sport and is ranked at middleweight, so perhaps he does get a ranked opponent next time out. For now, Gastelum will be working with Dana White’s nutritionist and diet down to be able to make welterweight.

Who would you like to see Kelvin Gastelum fight in his return to welterweight?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

