Dana White pays tribute to late prospect Shalie Lipp after tragic passing: “I know your name”

By Josh Evanoff - May 11, 2023

UFC president Dana White has reacted to the passing of Shalie Lipp.

The 21-year-old was an aspiring prospect that had accumulated a 3-2 amateur record to this stage in her career. Lipp recently returned from a trip to Thailand, where she trained to prepare for her return. The young prospect was slated to face Natalie Gage at No Mercy 11 on May 20th.

Sadly, the bout will no longer be happening due to the prospect’s tragic passing. Earlier this month, Lipp, as well as her coach Joseph Trottier, got into a car accident on Interstate 94 near Moorhead, Minnesota. Luckily, others walked away with only minor injuries from the multi-car collision.

Sadly, Shalie Lipp wasn’t as fortunate and passed away as a result of injuries from the crash at just 21 years old. Since her tragic passing, there have been multiple tributes posted online for the MMA prospect. Now, one has come in from UFC president, Dana White, who paid tribute to Lipp on Instagram.

In the post, the promoter stated that Lipp’s journal had been discovered by her mother. In the journal, the prospect would reportedly end every page with the phrase “Dana White will know my name”. While it came under horrific circumstances, the UFC president stated that he knows Lipp and her story now.

Dana White pays tribute to late prospect Shalie Lipp

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite)

“@shalielipp I KNOW YOUR NAME……. RIP… She is a 21 year old amateur MMA fighter who just passed away in a car accident. She was supposed to fight May 20th and just got home from training in Thailand. Her mother found her journal and i guess at the end of every entry she would write “Dana White will know my name.” Lauren Murphy called and told Mick Maynard the story and it broke my heart.. My condolences to her family and friends.”

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Shalie Lipp.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

