Jamahal Hill teases fight with Tom Aspinall after UFC 300: “We both got power”

Former light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is down to face Tom Aspinall after UFC 300.

‘Sweet Dreams’ is set to end a yearlong layoff later this month at UFC 300. At the milestone event, Jamahal Hill will fight Alex Pereira for the title that he never lost. The former champion famously vacated the title last summer, after suffering a brutal Achilles injury. He will now return, in the main event of one of the biggest cards ever.

However, Jamahal Hill is also looking a bit beyond UFC 300. During a recent interview with GiveMeSport, the light-heavyweight contender discussed a potential move to heavyweight. In the interview, Hill admitted that he really liked the sound of a fight with current interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall.

The British fighter won the gold with a first-round knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich last November. Since then, Tom Aspinall hasn’t competed but has been deadset on a return to the cage. With both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on the sidelines, he may have found the perfect dance partner in the form of Jamahal Hill.

In the interview, the light-heavyweight contender admitted that he typically walks around 240 pounds out of camp. With that sort of frame, Hill believes that he can contend with the likes of Tom Aspinall up a weight class.

Jamahal Hill discusses fight with UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall

“I usually walk around maybe like 240 [pounds]. I’m 240 right now, bro. Bro, I’m trying to tell you, bro, I’m a big boy.” Jamahal Hill stated in the interview with GiveMeSport, discussing a potential move up to heavyweight. “It’s possible, it’s possible bro. What the f*ck is a power advantage? The game is, it doesn’t matter who is more powerful [at heavyweight]. What it comes down to is who’s going to hit who first, but we both got power. You can be a thousand times more powerful than me. I hit you first, what does that mean? That’s game.”

He continued, “I like that fight [with Tom Aspinall]. Tom’s a great fighter. I’d have fun, I’d have fun fighting against him.”

While Jamahal Hill would like a fight with Tom Aspinall, the Brit seemingly has other plans. In recent weeks, the interim heavyweight champion has been linked to a potential rematch with Curtis Blaydes. ‘Razor’ famously handed Jailton Almeida a second-round knockout victory last month, and called for a title shot afterward.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Tom Aspinall vs. Jamahal Hill?