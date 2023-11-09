Aspen Ladd replaces Julia Budd, will face Kayla Harrison at 2023 PFL Championships

PFL’s World Championship card has taken a bit of a turn, as Kayla Harrison will now face Aspen Ladd.

The former tournament winner has been out of action for a year, last competing at PFL 10 last Fall. That night, Kayla Harrison suffered the first loss of her career in her trilogy bout with Larissa Pacheco. While the former Judoka had hoped for a future bout with Cris Cyborg, that was blown up for the moment.

She later announced plans to take time off but was booked for a return against Julia Budd later this month. However, as announced by the PFL earlier today, the former Bellator champion has been replaced by Aspen Ladd. Promotional officials stated that Budd was pulled due to failing to “fulfill her contractual obligation”.

For her part, Aspen Ladd enters the short-notice fight off a submission win over Karolina Sobek in June. While the former UFC bantamweight contender failed to reach the playoffs, she still holds a winning record in the PFL. Funnily enough, her debut last November saw her claim a split-decision win over Julia Budd. Now, she will look to score an upset win over Kayla Harrison.

The addition of Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd to PFL 10 just makes the card even greater. The championship card features many high-profile fighters and championship bouts. Furthermore, it also features the promotional debut of former UFC contender, Derek Brunson, as he will face Ray Cooper III.

Nonetheless, this catchweight bout adds to an already stacked card. Given the uncertainty in both women’s futures, this PFL 10 fight is one to watch.

What do you make of this PFL fight announcement? Who do you got? Kayla Harrison or Aspen Ladd?