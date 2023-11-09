Aspen Ladd replaces Julia Budd, will face Kayla Harrison at 2023 PFL Championships

By Josh Evanoff - November 8, 2023

PFL’s World Championship card has taken a bit of a turn, as Kayla Harrison will now face Aspen Ladd.

Kayla Harrison and Aspen Ladd

The former tournament winner has been out of action for a year, last competing at PFL 10 last Fall. That night, Kayla Harrison suffered the first loss of her career in her trilogy bout with Larissa Pacheco. While the former Judoka had hoped for a future bout with Cris Cyborg, that was blown up for the moment.

She later announced plans to take time off but was booked for a return against Julia Budd later this month. However, as announced by the PFL earlier today, the former Bellator champion has been replaced by Aspen Ladd. Promotional officials stated that Budd was pulled due to failing to “fulfill her contractual obligation”.

For her part, Aspen Ladd enters the short-notice fight off a submission win over Karolina Sobek in June. While the former UFC bantamweight contender failed to reach the playoffs, she still holds a winning record in the PFL. Funnily enough, her debut last November saw her claim a split-decision win over Julia Budd. Now, she will look to score an upset win over Kayla Harrison.

RELATED: DEONTAY WILDER CONFIRMS PLANS TO CROSSOVER TO MMA AMID TALKS WITH FRANCIS NGANNOU: “I’LL BE A DANGEROUS MAN”

Kayla-Harrison

PhotoCred: Drake Riggs

The addition of Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd to PFL 10 just makes the card even greater. The championship card features many high-profile fighters and championship bouts. Furthermore, it also features the promotional debut of former UFC contender, Derek Brunson, as he will face Ray Cooper III.

Nonetheless, this catchweight bout adds to an already stacked card. Given the uncertainty in both women’s futures, this PFL 10 fight is one to watch.

What do you make of this PFL fight announcement? Who do you got? Kayla Harrison or Aspen Ladd?

Previous Post

Topics:

Aspen Ladd Kayla Harrison Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Francis Ngannou Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya explains why he wants to see Francis Ngannou fight in MMA next: “I just want to see him use all f*cking limbs”

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2023
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz rejects notion of fighting Jake Paul in the minor leagues: “Never back track to the minor leagues pussyFL”

Josh Evanoff - November 3, 2023

Nate Diaz seemingly won’t be fighting Jake Paul in the PFL.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to set aside their differences and book Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to work together in order to make Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou happen.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL founder Donn Davis doubts Francis Ngannou will fight in MMA next: “We’re realists”

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

PFL founder Donn Davis isn’t convinced that Francis Ngannou’s next fight will be in mixed martial arts.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds after PFL executive accuses him of 'hiding' from Jake Paul rematch: "I'm ready to fight tonite"

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023

Nate Diaz has responded after PFL’s Donn Davis accused him of hiding from an MMA fight with Jake Paul.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou

Eric Nicksick doesn't want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in MMA: "It would be a quick night!"

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson advises Francis Ngannou to walk away from MMA following Tyson Fury fight: “There's nothing left for him to do in that sport”

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2023

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson has advised Francis Ngannou to focus on boxing after his fight against Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz, Paul vs. Diaz, Boxing
Nate Diaz

PFL Founder Donn Davis accuses Nate Diaz of “hiding behind a rock” to avoid Jake Paul fight

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2023

PFL founder Donn Davis has accused Nate Diaz of hiding behind a rock and avoiding an MMA fight with Jake Paul.

Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou at the UFC Performance Institute
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou reveals Deontay Wilder talks have begun for potential PFL fight: "He's really serious about the MMA"

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2023

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou might end up welcoming Deontay Wilder to the cage in 2024.

Scott Coker
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

REPORT | Bellator sale to PFL has been finalized, will take over the company in 2024

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2023

It seems that the PFL’s sale with Bellator might be going through after all.