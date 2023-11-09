Sergei Pavlovich says UFC 295 fight against Tom Aspinall is for the “legit title”

By Cole Shelton - November 8, 2023

Sergei Pavlovich doesn’t think he’s fighting for the interim heavyweight title on Saturday.

Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes, UFC Vegas 71

Pavlovich is set to fight Tom Aspinall in the co-main event of UFC 295 from Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Originally, the card was supposed to be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. However, just over two weeks out from the event, Jones tore his pec so the promotion made an interim title fight between Pavlovich and Aspinall.

Although the winner of Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall won’t be the undisputed champion officially, the Russian says this fight is for the real heavyweight title.

“You know, for me, this is the legit title,” Pavlovich said at UFC 295 media day.

RELATED: Dana White explains why Stipe Miocic isn’t part of interim heavyweight title fight.

Part of the reason why Sergei Pavlovich thinks this is for the real title is due to the fact there have been rumors that both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will retire after they fight anyway.

But, for now, Sergei Pavlovich says the focus is just on Saturday as he knows this fight will be a tough one for him.

“When it comes to the fight itself, there’s going to be two big dudes, strong dudes, fighting each other. We don’t know what is going to happen but it’s going to be a good fight. Then the fact that I’m tying a legend possibly on Saturday, that means I’m achieving some other goals, some other goals that I set for myself, putting myself in the ranks of the greatest,” Pavlovich said.

Sergei Pavlovich is 18-1 and is 6-1 in the UFC with all seven fights ending in the first round. Pavlovich is riding a six-fight win streak and coming off a TKO win over Curtis Blaydes. On the win streak he has also beaten Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Maurice Greene, and Marcelo Golm.

Previous Post

Topics:

Sergey Pavlovich Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera

WATCH | Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera faceoff for first time since being booked to headline UFC 299

Cole Shelton - November 8, 2023
Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka

UFC 295 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira title fight

Cole Shelton - November 8, 2023

In the main event of UFC 295, the vacant light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Jiri Prochazka takes on Alex Pereira. Heading into the fight, Prochazka is a +100 underdog while the Brazilian is a -128 favorite on FanDuel.

Jon Jones, Anthony Smith
Francis Ngannou

Anthony Smith still backing Jon Jones in possible Francis Ngannou clash: "Would've left there without a mark on his face"

Josh Evanoff - November 8, 2023

UFC light-heavyweight Anthony Smith is still backing Jon Jones if he ever faces Francis Ngannou.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will headline UFC 300: "How crazy is that?!"

Josh Evanoff - November 8, 2023

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will meet next April.

Alex Pereira and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Alex Pereira rooting for "very talented" Dillon Danis to get into the UFC: "He’s a great guy"

Cole Shelton - November 8, 2023

Alex Pereira is rooting for Dillon Danis to get a UFC deal and fight in the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Daniel Cormier, UFC

Daniel Cormier believes lengthy layoff “is going to hurt” Jiri Prochazka in title fight with Alex Pereira at UFC 295

Susan Cox - November 8, 2023
Michael Bisping
Sergey Pavlovich

Michael Bisping shares prediction for Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich title fight at UFC 295: “He’s going to make this look easy”

Susan Cox - November 8, 2023

Michael Bisping is sharing his prediction for Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich title fight at UFC 295.

Alex Pereira
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen suggests Alex Pereira will become Fighter of the Year with victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - November 8, 2023

Chael Sonnen has explained why he believes Alex Pereira could become Fighter of the Year with a victory at UFC 295.

Joe Rogan, Anderson Silva
UFC

Joe Rogan set to return to the commentary booth for first time in 3 months at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - November 8, 2023

Joe Rogan will reportedly return to the commentary booth for the first time in three months at UFC 295 this weekend.

Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after Islam Makhachev dethrones Jon Jones for top spot in UFC pound for pound rankings

Harry Kettle - November 8, 2023

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on Islam Makhachev finally being given the #1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings.