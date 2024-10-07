Conor McGregor banks big after $1 million wager on UFC 307 main event

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor’s big gamble on the UFC 307 main event between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr. paid off handsomely.

Pereira defeated the surging Rountree in the UFC 307 headliner last Saturday in Salt Lake City. It was the third successful defense of the UFC light heavyweight title in 2024, and his third victory in just seven months.

After an up-and-down first few rounds of action, Pereira poured it on the championship rounds. In Round 4, Pereira overwhelmed a battered Rountree to earn a TKO victory and retain the belt.

McGregor, who isn’t a stranger to jaw-dropping moments and finishes, predicted Pereira vs. Rountree would end in a knockout. The prediction resulted in a $200k profit after putting down a $1 million wager.