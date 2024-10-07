Conor McGregor banks big after $1 million wager on UFC 307 main event

By Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor’s big gamble on the UFC 307 main event between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr. paid off handsomely.

Conor McGregor, Khalil Rountree Jr., Alex Pereira

Pereira defeated the surging Rountree in the UFC 307 headliner last Saturday in Salt Lake City. It was the third successful defense of the UFC light heavyweight title in 2024, and his third victory in just seven months.

After an up-and-down first few rounds of action, Pereira poured it on the championship rounds. In Round 4, Pereira overwhelmed a battered Rountree to earn a TKO victory and retain the belt.

McGregor, who isn’t a stranger to jaw-dropping moments and finishes, predicted Pereira vs. Rountree would end in a knockout. The prediction resulted in a $200k profit after putting down a $1 million wager.

Conor McGregor makes $200k profit on UFC 307 KO bet

In a recent tweet, McGregor showed off his winning wager.

Conor McGregor

@TheNotoriousMMA

“If you don’t take risks you won’t drink champagne,” McGregor tweeted.

As of this writing, Pereira hasn’t reacted to McGregor’s winning bet. After Pereira defended the belt, McGregor posted a live reaction to social media, imploring the 205lb champ to move up to heavyweight.

McGregor was supposed to headline UFC 303 in his Octagon comeback against Michael Chandler. But, he withdrew from the event due to injury, and Pereira swooped in to save the card and take a short-notice title defense.

Pereira earned the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight belt by defeating Jiří Procházka at UFC 295. He knocked out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 before finishing Procházka for the second time in their short-notice booking.

McGregor is planning a UFC comeback in 2025, although as of this writing, nothing is formally in the works. Meanwhile, Pereira will look ahead to another light heavyweight title defense, likely against the Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić winner.

Pereira continues to make a lot of sports gamblers happy, including McGregor. Time will tell if he’ll continue his unprecedented success inside the cage.

